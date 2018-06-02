GILORD — Fay’s Boat Yard has added five new boating lines and is sticking with the same emphasis on family boating and customer service that has earned it a good reputation in its 74 years of existence.
Fay’s now offers Glastron, Wellcraft, Scarab jet boats, Avalon pontoons and Rinker bowriders.
“We’re getting a good response to our new boats. We have something for everyone,” says Wayne Gautreau, who works in sales at Fay’s.
He said that Glastron is an entry-level bowrider that is a good-performing boat, perfect for family boating.
“We’re trying to hit a different market and this was a very popular boat at the New England Boat Show in Boston, as were the Wellcraft. A lot of people were surprised and very happy that we’re now selling Glastron and Wellcraft,” said Gautreau.
The Wellcraft line features upscale center consoles, which he says should prove popular with both those who live on the lake’s islands during the summer and with fishermen.
The Scarab jet boats ride only 12 inches deep in the water, providing the ability to get close to shore and navigate areas inaccessible to boats with deeper hulls.
He said the absence of a propeller as makes them ideal to use near swim platforms, as they pose no danger to young swimmers.
The Avalon line features some of the top-selling pontoon boats in the country, many of them tri-pontoons, which help provide performance as well a speed.
Gautreau said the Rinker line features more heavy-duty boats, including cruisers and stern-drive and outboard models.
The switch in boat lines came after Fay’s, which had been a dealer of Chaparral boats for 34 years, was informed last year that the boat builder wanted it to triple its sales and inventory.
Jeff Fay, president of Fay’s Boat Yard, said there was no way Fay’s could meet those demands without changing from the family friendly operation it has always been.
He issued a statement on the boat yard’s website which described the situation.
“Fay’s Boat Yard has been a dealer for Chaparral Boats for 34 years on the lake and has always worked hard to provide our boat customers with an enjoyable and positive boating experience. We worked with Chaparral Boats as partners in the pursuit of promoting the brand and developing a loyalty to that brand. We have also grown our sales dramatically over the last several years with marketing promotions and a large boat show presence.
“In the last month, we were informed by Chaparral about their company vision for substantial growth. The Chaparral we thought we knew has changed. Chaparral’s expectations of us growing our sales and inventory 3 fold and more was just not attainable for our traditional family business that puts an equal value on sales and service.
“Going forward, we want our present and future customers to understand that we at Fay’s Boat Yard are not who we are because of Chaparral Boats. Though a big part of who they are on this lake, is because of us. Fay’s Boat Yard will remain a Chaparral warranty dealer for 5 years and a parts dealer for 10 years. We will continue to provide the proper service our customers deserve and expect.”
