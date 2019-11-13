FRANKLIN — A candlelight vigil at Franklin High School on Friday, Nov. 22, will mark the 49th anniversary of the still-unsolved murder of Kathy Lynn Gloddy.
Despite the “cold case” investigation being reopened over the years, and interviews with people who knew her, authorities never developed enough evidence to charge anyone in her death.
Gloddy’s naked body was found on an old logging road in West Franklin, three miles from the family home, on Nov. 21, 1971. The 13-year-old had been raped and strangled and a car had repeatedly run over her body.
According to her family, the young girl had left in the early evening to walk to a store, accompanied by her dog, Tasha. The dog returned alone several hours later.
Her family has never given up hope of finding the perpetrator. One sister, Janet Gloddy Young, lives in Northfield and uses Kathy’s photo on her Facebook page as a constant reminder of the unsolved case. Another sister, Karen Beaudin of Bridgewater, has written two books about the incident: “A Child Is Missing, A True Story,” which details the family’s grief, and a followup, “A Child Is Missing, Searching For Justice,” which retraces the criminal inquiry and police politics that she believes may have thwarted the murder investigation.
Among the people Beaudin interviewed for the second book was a woman who knew the prime suspect and who spoke extensively with police at the time. She said she doesn't understand why then-Attorney General Warren Rudman never brought the case to a grand jury for indictment.
The book also discusses the competing jurisdictions where State Police, the Merrimack County Sheriff’s Department, and the Franklin Police Department were reluctant to share information with each other.
Jane Sylvester, who was a classmate of Kathy Gloddy, said the candlelight vigil will run from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the Nov. 22, and there will be a collection to benefit the Franklin Animal Shelter.
