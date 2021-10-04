LACONIA — Residential fall leaf collection has been scheduled for the first part of November, the Public Works Department reports.
Leaves will be collected on residents' normal trash pickup days during the weeks of Nov. 1-5, and Nov. 15-19.
Residents will be allowed to place up to 10 bags of leaves for collection on each week. The leaves need to be in compostable paper bags, the DPW pointed out.
The leaf collection will be handled by a separate truck, not the normal garbage truck.
Those with questions can call the Public Works Department at 603-528-6379.
