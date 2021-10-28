LACONIA — A contract to market the Laconia State School property for private development was approved by the Executive Council Wednesday.
The contract was awarded to the commercial real estate brokerage firm CBRE on a 5-0 vote during the Executive Council’s meeting held at the Statehouse in Concord.
In approving the contract, the council also passed a five-point resolution calling on the broker to work collaboratively with the Laconia City Council along with the Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission as it looks to find potential developers for the 250-acre site.
Included in the resolution is a charge that the broker present any “bona fide offers” to the city council before presenting them to the Executive Council, and also that the broker meet with the Lakeshore Redevelopment Commission to be briefed on the environmental, master planning, surveying and other work that has already been performed.
The city has expressed concern that the push by Gov. Chris Sununu to fast-track the sale of property will result in the site being only partially developed, with the result that it would not be put to its highest and best use.
But at Monday’s City Council meeting, Executive Council Joe Kenney assured councilors and Mayor Andrew Hosmer that CBRE was committed to a comprehensive development plan in its marketing strategy and that it would be involved in a dialogue with the city as it proceeds to find potential developers.
