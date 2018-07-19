CONCORD — A former Laconia man was sentenced Wednesday to four years on federal bank robbery charges involving seven financial institutions, including the Meredith Village Savings Bank branch in Laconia.
Chaka Meredith, 43, was charged with committing seven unarmed bank robberies in late 2016 and early 2017, according to U.S. Attorney Scott W. Murray. Meredith pleaded guilty to the charges in January. The robberies occurred in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The robbery in Laconia took place Jan. 11, 2017.
Meredith typically would rob a bank by presenting a note demanding money, receiving a sum of cash, and then fleeing on foot, police said. Meredith has been in custody since his arrest by the Lawrence, Massachusetts, police on Feb. 1, 2017.
Meredith was originally indicted by a federal grand jury in Concord in connection with a robbery in Plaistow. He waived agreed to plead guilty to the Massachusetts robberies in order to resolve all of his pending charges in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire resulting from the month-long bank robbery spree.
Previous news reports said that Meredith turned to robbing banks after he became addicted to the painkiller Percocet he had been prescribed following an injury.
Following his release from federal prison, Meredith will serve three years on supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $10,438 in restitution to the seven banks he robbed.
His girlfriend, Kristi Riley, 31, was previously sentenced on a charge of robbing the Meredith Village Savings Bank branch in Laconia.
Riley was sentenced in Belknap County. She was ordered to pay $1,031 restitution to Meredith Village Savings Bank and was sentenced to a mandatory minimum of two years, with nine months suspended and 48 days credit for time served. She was also to participate in a substance dependency program.
“As a result of the close and efficient collaboration with our law enforcement partners, Chaka Meredith will now spend the next several years behind bars paying for his multi-state crime spree,” said Murray.
“The FBI is extremely grateful that nobody was injured by this serial bank robber,” said Harold H. Shaw, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Boston Division.
The case was investigated by the FBI, the Laconia Police Department, the Plaistow Police Department, the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department, the Brookline, Lawrence, and Pepperell police departments, all in Massachusetts, and the Massachusetts State Police. The Middlesex, Essex, and Suffolk District Attorneys’ Offices in Massachusetts as well as the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office also provided invaluable assistance to investigators. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles L. Rombeau.
