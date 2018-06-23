LACONIA — A former teacher at Kingswood Regional High School in Wolfeboro has been indicted on child pornography charges, the result of an 18-month investigation by authorities.
The indictments handed up Thursday by the Belknap County grand jury charge Michael Harbrook, 48, of 402 Sanborn Road, in Tilton, with four counts of possession of child sex abuse images, two counts of witness tampering and one count of falsifying physical evidence.
The images specified in the indictments were allegedly taken in Tilton between June 1, 2015, and Aug. 31, 2015.
The subject of the photographic images, who is identified in the indictments by initials, was 17 years old at the time.
Although 16 is the age of consent for sexual activity in New Hampshire, it is illegal for any anyone under 18 to appear in any pornographic material, according to Kimberly Tessari, an assistant Carroll County attorney who is helping to prosecute the case.
Harbrook was an English teacher at Kingswood High School until he resigned in February 2017 amid an investigation into alleged inappropriate contact with a student. He surrendered his teaching credentials at the same time.
Tessari, who is prosecuting the Harbrook case along with fellow Assistant Carroll County Attorney Steve Briden, confirmed that Harbrook had been a teacher, but would not elaborate, explaining that she would not comment beyond what was mentioned in the indictments.
A message left on a voicemail system at Harbrook’s residence requesting comment was not returned.
The four child-sex-abuse-images indictments describe different poses in which the victim’s breasts or genital area were exposed. Possession of child pornography is a Class A felony, punishable by 7½ to 15 years in prison.
The witness tampering indictments alleged that Harbrook coerced the victim not to press charges. One of the counts alleges Harbrook threatened to kill himself if the victim cooperated with authorities. In the other, he told the victim “she would not want the public to know about his actions, that the charges would harm his family and his students, and that (the victim) could face legal consequences.”
The falsifying physical evidence indictment charges that, after learning authorities were investigating, Harbrook deleted the incriminating images from his shared Google drive — a cloud-based storage platform.
The witness tampering and falsifying evidence charges are Class B felonies, potentially punishable by 3½ to seven years in prison.
Although the charges are being brought against Harbrook in Belknap Superior Court, Tessari said she and Briden have been deputized by the state Attorney General’s Office to prosecute the case because of their extensive involvement in the investigation of Harbrook.
Harbrook was charged on a direct indictment, Tessari said. He is not currently under arrest, but she said an arraignment will be scheduled in Belknap Superior Court in the coming days, at which time bail will be set.
