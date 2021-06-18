LACONIA — Work on a multimillion-dollar commercial-residential project being developed by Scott Everett has been halted by the city in order to hear an appeal by a Lakeport property owner whose house abuts the site.
Peter Brunette, of 15 Park St., is appealing a decision by city Planning and Code Director Dean Trefethen allowing contractors to install a metal retaining wall just 2 feet from his property line. That decision runs contrary to the city’s zoning ordinance, which states that no structure can be built within 5 feet of abutting property, Brunette said in his appeal which was filed on Thursday.
The city is hoping to schedule a special meeting of the Zoning Board of Adjustment next Wednesday or Thursday to take up the matter, Trefethen said Friday.
The installation of the retaining wall which Brunette is opposing was scheduled to start on Monday. On Friday, Trefethen’s office issued a cease-work order which was posted on bright orange placards at the job site.
The project — called Paugus Elm — consists of two three-story buildings, plus a parking garage. The larger building will face Elm Street, and will have commercial space on the ground floor and 16 residential units on the upper two floors. The smaller building, on Railroad Avenue, will likewise have commercial space on the ground level, and four additional residential units above.
In addition to the setback issue, Brunette says that the retaining walls should not be allowed because they were not included in the plans submitted to the city, and so were not approved by the Planning Board when it granted final site plan approval for the project on June 1.
Brunette is chairman of the Planning Board, but because he is an abutter to Everett’s project, he has recused himself from the board deliberations and votes on the Paugus Elm application, due to a conflict of interest. He noted in his appeal, however, that he has spoken in favor of the project at public hearings in December and again early this month.
“I’m very much in favor of this development,” Brunette said. “My beef is not with Scott Everett. It’s with the city. Technical review is what I am requesting,” he added.
Trefethen said he gave administration approval for the retaining walls because they are, in his view, not structures, but a “construction technique” which are being installed to stop the loose soil on the site from collapsing while the foundations for the buildings are constructed.
Brunette disputes Trefethen’s reasoning, stating in his appeal, “The sheet pile retaining walls in use on this site are not temporary structures, because the contractor intends to leave them in place and trim them with a cutting torch at ground level.”
“They are deeper in the ground than the (building) foundation,” Brunette said in a telephone interview Friday.
Everett said in an interview Friday that he believed that he and others involved with the project had “followed every rule and regulation and that we are well within the confines” set by the city. “We’re confident we’ve taken every necessary step,” he added, but noted that he also wants to respect the wishes of his neighbors.
Brunette said there should have been some mention of the possible need for the retaining walls in the part of the planning application “even if it was part of the excavation work.”
“The plans weren’t complete,” he said.
Everett said someone representing the project would attend the special ZBA meeting.
In his appeal, Brunette asked that the matter be taken up by the city’s Building Code Board of Appeals. But the city decided to refer the matter to the ZBA instead, on the advice of the city’s attorney, because the appeal is “related to the definition of structure and so the zoning ordinance is the guiding document,” Trefethen explained.
Two sections of retaining wall have already been installed — one running along the front of the site adjacent to Elm Street, and another which runs along part of Park Street which is the western boundary of the development site.
The retaining walls are built with interlocking metal plates measuring between 18 inches and 2 feet wide and 25 and 30 feet in length which are pounded into the ground with a pile driver.
“The earthquake-like seismic vibrations from the crane-operated pile driver will likely cause permanent damage to the foundations of my house and barn, and an (historic) stone-curbed well in the yard,” Brunette stated in his appeal.
He is also worried that the ground tremors could undermine the foundation of his house. He further maintains that driving the retaining wall so close to his property line will damage the roots and therefore possibly kill some very old cherry trees in his side yard which abuts the project site.
“I’m just trying to preserve what I have,” Brunette said.
