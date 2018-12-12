LACONIA — Lt. Jason Ellingson has been promoted to the position of assistant fire chief, the department announced Wednesday.
Ellingson has worked for the Laconia Fire Department for 17 years and currently serves as the lieutenant for Platoon 4 at Central Station. He has been a lieutenant since 2013.
He moves into the position formerly occupied by Kirk Beattie, who became the department’s new chief after the retirement of Ken Erickson in September at age 59.
Ellingson is an instructor with the New Hampshire Fire Academy and will serve as the department’s chief of training and operations.
He holds state and national certifications in firefighting, tactics and strategy, hazardous materials, leadership/supervisor and water rescue.
Ellingson lives in Gilford with his wife, Carolyn, and sons Eric and Ethan. He will begin his new duties on Monday.
