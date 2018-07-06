The city has paused on at least four previous occasions to mark its anniversaries — in 1905, when Laconia observed Old Home Week for the only time in its history, in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of its setting off from Meredith as a town, and in 1943, 1968 and 1993, the quarter-century intervals following incorporation as a city.
Each of these observances featured parades. In 1905, an agricultural fair at Opechee Park followed the bands and floats, and exercises were held at the Moulton Opera House.
In 1943 and 1968, a pageant was added — the former written by a local teacher and the latter orchestrated by a national production company which specialized in such events involving large numbers of local citizens.
Nineteen sixty-eight also saw the importation of a vintage steam locomotive to carry locals and visitors, for a week, from the Downtown Passenger Station to Meredith and return. (Some of the runs were drawn by a diesel locomotive.)
In addition, the Rogers Co., producer of the 1968 pageant, inaugurated a beard-growing feature known as “Brothers of the Brush,” complete with KangarooKourt for those who refused to heed the tongue-in-cheek edict.
In 1968 and 1993, a Laconia-built trolley car, No. 38, from the Seashore Trolley Museum at Kennebunkport, Maine, was displayed atop a flatbed trailer for a week.
A Queen’s Court, with princesses, and a ball were part of these observances, along with the issuance of souvenir medals. In 1968 a set of commemorative dinner plates was also issued.
For each of the 25-year anniversaries, booklets containing essays on local history were issued and The Laconia Evening Citizen printed a vast amount of material leading up to, during and after the official ceremonies.
Out of the 1993 observance, the first historical publications in book form since “The Illustrated Laconian” in 1899, “Historical Sketches of Lakeport” in 1915 and Lakeport’s Ancient Homes” in 1917 were issued by Arcadia Publishing, in its “Images of America” series, the copyrights for which are held by the Laconia Historical and Museum Society.
These three, largely-photographic volumes are titled “Laconia” (1995), “Lakeport” (1999) and “The Weirs” (1996) and are still in print and available at the Belknap Mill gift shop and from the Laconia Historical and Museum Society, among others, locally.
For the current observance, a hardcover, 160-page, profusely illustrated book has been issued in a limited edition of 1,200 copies. In addition to 270 photographs, about one-quarter of the volume is devoted to text in a historical overview of the city’s history.
Remaining copies, in limited quantity, are available from The Laconia Daily Sun and from Celebrate Laconia or the Laconia Historical and Museum Society, among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.