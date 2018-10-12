BELMONT — A Laconia man arrested for drunk driving was later charged with two felonies after he allegedly attempted to destroy evidence of drugs while he was being booked.
According to police Capt. Rich Mann, Ryan W. Streitenberger, 37, of 634 Benton Drive, in Laconia, was arrested shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday after an officer stopped his vehicle on suspicion of DWI and Streitenberger then failed a field sobriety test.
As Streitenberger was being booked at the Belmont Police Station on the DWI charge, officers learned he was on probation/parole from the State Prison.
During the booking process Streitenberger was acting strangely, according to the officer, and asked to use the restroom, Mann said. After a few minutes the officer became suspicious of Streitenberger’s behavior and discovered he was attempting to flush what is alleged to be drugs he had hidden in his body cavity into the toilet. A small plastic baggie with brown powdery substance was observed in the toilet.
Streitenberger was then charged with possession of narcotics, and with falsifying physical evidence — both Class B felonies.
A field test proved the brown powder in a small plastic baggie contained narcotic drugs, Mann said. The evidence has been sent to the state lab for analysis to determine exactly what drug it might be.
