Kristina Williams of Alton American Legion Post No. 72 traveled to Randolph Sunday to give a donation from the post to the JarHeads Motorcycle Club to assist families of the victims. Jarhead members had left but Williams, Sgt-at-Arms Bill Randall, and Post member Teddy Batte stopped at the accident scene to plant a flag. With them but not pictured is Director Bill Connors. (Barbara Tetreault/The Berlin Daily Sun)