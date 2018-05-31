LACONIA — People and their pets mingled Wednesday near the Lakes Business Park to mark the impending start of construction on the city’s first dog park.
While their owners chatted, the dogs sniffed the ground where they will soon be able to run free.
The two-acre park on city land at 55 Growtth Road, where dogs will be able to romp in a fenced area, is being built with a $100,000 donation made on behalf of the Lezama family of Laconia. The benefactor’s name is being kept private.
When work is complete this summer, there will be a 250-foot by 100-foot fenced enclosure for large dogs, an adjacent and similarly sized area for small dogs and a 20-foot by 60-foot puppy area. There will be a 20-foot gravel driveway leading to a gravel parking lot with spaces for 20 vehicles.
A nonprofit organization will run, maintain and insure the park, which will be open during daylight hours and will likely be closed over the winter.
Posted rules will include that dogs using the park need to be vaccinated, people have to pick up after their pets and aggressive dogs are not welcome.
There was no fighting at the groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, but there was a moment of bared teeth, barking and growling between Roxy the Rottweiler and a Labrador.
Will Maupin, Roxy’s owner, said his dog is very good with people, but can be a little shy or anxious with other dogs, although she has had successful “play dates” with canine friends.
“I will bring her here so long as she behaves,” Maupin said. “We’ve had her through obedience training and we took her to Walmart to get her comfortable around people.”
Some dog trainers urge caution, noting dogs can become aggressive when other dogs run up to them or when play becomes rough.
Dee Ganley, of East Andover, a certified animal behavior consultant with more than 30 years’ experience, said people need to closely monitor their dogs at such parks.
Bethany Stockman, co-owner of the Laconia Pet Center, said when dogs are on a leash, as was the case during the ceremony, conflicts can happen.
“You can kind of see what is going on here, and a lot of that is because they are all on leash,” she said. “They can sense the anticipation.”
She said the dog park will be a good addition to the city.
“We get people in the summertime visiting us and they say, ‘Where can we go with our dog.’ We have to say there aren’t too many places.
“Having a dog park is going to be awesome.”
