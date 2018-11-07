LACONIA — Officials are still trying to determine exactly why electrical current was being discharged into an area of Paugus Bay, causing a dog to be electrocuted and its owner to suffer an electrical shock.
The Laconia Fire Department reported Wednesday that on Sunday they were called to the end of Appleton Street in Lakeport where a set of private docks are located.
Fire Chief Kirk Beattie said department personnel went to the scene after receiving a report about the dog. After they arrived they found a woman who was shaken up by an electrical shock she received when she stepped into the water in hopes of rescuing the dog. The woman was walking the dog when it somehow got away from her and bounded into the water.
A crew from electrical utility Eversource was called to the scene and shut off the power to the docks and a pole in the water with a light at the top of it.
The dog, which died, was removed from the water by firefighters. The woman, whose name was not released, was transported to Lakes Region General Hospital for evaluation.
Eversource later restored power to the boat docks.
Eversource spokesman William Hinkle said the hazard was caused by "customer-owned equipment."
The final cause of the incident is still being investigated, Beattie said.
