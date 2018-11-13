LACONIA — The weather has not cooperated with Public Works' plans to have major improvements on Court Street, one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares, largely complete before cold weather set in.
On Tuesday, there were potholes the size of frozen turkeys and huge ruts, creating a rugged, washboard-like effect. Traffic crawled through the half-mile project area between Keasor Court and Fair Street, cars bouncing on their suspensions like vehicles in an off-road exhibition.
As a Laconia Daily Sun photographer captured the scene, some drivers, their vehicles rocking along at walking speed, waved, complained about the bone-jarring state of affairs and congratulated him for reporting on it.
Public Works Director Wes Anderson explained that, on Monday, workers ground off the surface of the road to make it ready for a surface coat of pavement that will make Court Street passable and plowable through the winter until the project can resume in the spring.
Then heavy rains came, turning the road into a rutted mess. Plans now call for it to be regraded so the surface coat can be applied Thursday.
“We’re working around the weather schedule,” Anderson said.
The current National Weather Service forecast calls for sunny skies Wednesday and most of Thursday, before the snow returns Thursday night and Friday.
When complete, Court Street will be improved from its intersection with Main Street to the Belmont town line.
The roadway needed to be rebuilt because it did not have the strength to handle the heavy flow of traffic that uses it, Anderson said. Also, a bank of ductwork carrying utilities was starting to fail.
When major road work is needed, that is the easiest time to make other infrastructure improvements.
This project includes sewers, sidewalks, crosswalks, gas mains, water mains and stop lights. Some of the utility work has slowed things down, and weather delays have been frequent.
“Since the last part of July, it’s been raining every third day,” Anderson said.
City Manager Scott Myers complained in a letter to the City Council on Oct. 31 that delays on utility work by the Consolidated Communications telecommunications company, the successor to FairPoint, were slowing the project.
“Consolidated Communications began work on September 15th and then stopped because they said they didn’t have the appropriate material on hand,” he wrote. “Since that date there have been a series of delays, new schedules being set and not met, and a serious lack of communication and not returning telephone calls.
“Efforts for enforcement action through the NH Public Utilities Commission did not meet with success as they don’t have jurisdiction.”
Myers was finally able to reach company officials and said Tuesday they had “worked through the majority of the issues.”
There is limited time to work on roads in the Northeast, particularly if work is to be complete before the height of the tourist season.
“By the time of the spring thaw, say April 15, you only have 35 days of construction before Memorial Day,” Anderson said.
Public Works crews also worked this construction season on Pleasant Street, from Oak Street to North Main Street. That project also includes sewers and storm drains in addition to road and sidewalk construction.
Next year, Union Avenue is to be improved from its intersection with Main Street to Gilford Avenue and from its intersection with Elm Street to Stark Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.