Winter this year followed up its late arrival with a late departure — March had among the largest and most frequent winter storms of the season, including a mid-month nor’easter.

For those anxious for springtime, the weather betrayed the month’s famous stereotype: it went out as lion-like as it had come in. For snowsports lovers, it was a "Miracle March" that delivered the peak winter conditions they’d been waiting for all season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.