In a traditional salute to the end of ski season, Gunstock Mountain Resort held its annual pond skim on April 2, its closing day. Like many other areas statewide, Gunstock opted not to extend its season, despite maintaining significant snow coverage. (Courtesy photo/Gunstock Mountain Resort)
After closing last Sunday for the season, Attitash Mountain Resort will have bonus days through Sunday this weekend. The mountain was acquired by Vail Resorts in the late 2010s. (Courtesy photo/Abigail Allen)
In a traditional salute to the end of ski season, Gunstock Mountain Resort held its annual pond skim on April 2, its closing day. Like many other areas statewide, Gunstock opted not to extend its season, despite maintaining significant snow coverage. (Courtesy photo/Gunstock Mountain Resort)
Ragged Mountain in Danbury celebrates the end of its season with a pond skim on April 1. (Courtesy photo/Kyle Matzke)
After closing last Sunday for the season, Attitash Mountain Resort will have bonus days through Sunday this weekend. The mountain was acquired by Vail Resorts in the late 2010s. (Courtesy photo/Abigail Allen)
Winter this year followed up its late arrival with a late departure — March had among the largest and most frequent winter storms of the season, including a mid-month nor’easter.
For those anxious for springtime, the weather betrayed the month’s famous stereotype: it went out as lion-like as it had come in. For snowsports lovers, it was a "Miracle March" that delivered the peak winter conditions they’d been waiting for all season.
Most ski areas in New Hampshire close in the first two weeks of April. Despite a majority of terrain still covered in snow at many areas — an uncommon look for the start of spring — that schedule is largely standing.
Ragged Mountain in Danbury closed for the season last Sunday, as did a slew of other mountain resorts including Gunstock, Cranmore, Attitash and Mount Sunapee. Whaleback, Crotched and Pats Peak closed in the preceding week.
“We ended with one of the better snowpacks we’ve had in recent years” at season end, said Kyle Matzke, marketing coordinator at Ragged. Of the mountain's trails, 35 of the groomed and 57 total were still open on closing day.
Ragged considered extending its season or adding an additional weekend, but decided against it. “It would have been a tall task, given the upcoming holiday, on staff,” Matzke said.
In addition to demands on staff, he added, visitor numbers at the mountain drop off in springtime, especially for mountains in the central and southern parts of the state which draw more of their guests, and especially their day-ticket buyers, from Massachusetts.
Snow on the ground gets people to come out, Matzke said, and “they haven’t had snow down there for weeks.”
Gunstock also considered similar staff and attendance variables when opting out of adding extra dates.
The season is ending strong, General Manager Tom Day said. Not only does the mountain have “wall-to-wall” coverage, its glade terrain has remained open this spring for as long as it has in years. But, Day emphasized, he prefers to go out on a high note.
“I’ve added a week before,” Day said. “Things can go wrong so fast and you end up losing money.” High traffic areas such as the base, he continued, wear thin first, becoming a stick in the not-so-proverbial mud of otherwise good spring conditions.
Some areas have a more enduring snowpack, which puts them among the last mountains in the state to close every year.
While somewhat uncommon, it is not rare for Waterville Valley to meet its regular, mid-April closing date with 100% of its terrain open, said Marketing Operations Manager Jamie Cobbett, because of the higher elevation of the mountain’s base. Even under such circumstances, extending the season is not considered an option.
“We lose a lot of staff around that time for a multitude of reasons,” Cobbett said, including the expiration of certain cultural exchange visas and the beginning of other seasonal jobs. “Even in the last few weeks here, we start scaling down operations.”
Additionally, as Matzke noted, Cobbett said demand drops off sharply. While those who do turn out for spring turns are enthusiastic, the start of spring sports and other schedule changes dwindle crowds.
Waterville’s closing date is set for April 15, with Cannon and Loon mountains’ scheduled finales the following day.
Some mountains will reopen for bonus weekends after their regular closing. Sunapee and Attitash will have bonus days through Sunday this weekend, and Wildcat, whose final regular days are this weekend, will reopen the following one. All three were acquired by Vail Resorts in the late 2010s.
With the announcement of its bonus weekend on March 22, Wildcat noted that 92 of its 198 inches of snowfall this year had fallen in the preceding month.
Abigail Allen, New Hampshire communications manager for Vail Resorts, said that the bonus weekend decisions came because of “a ton of guest enthusiasm, great teams and all the snow we got in March.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.