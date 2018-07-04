LACONIA — More than four months have passed since Moody’s Investor Services dropped Belknap County’s credit rating two notches, but there’s been no rush to address the agency’s concerns.
Moody’s dropped the financial rating from Aa2 to A1 in late February, citing continued depletion of reserves to fund the county’s operating budget, coupled with an inability to raise sufficient revenues.
Credit ratings affect the cost of borrowing. The reduced credit rating could mean the county would have to pay a higher interest rate on bonds issued to fund capital improvement.
The Belknap County Delegation approves the county budget and the County Commission administers the spending plan.
Rep. Herb Vadney, chairman of the delegation, said the lowered credit rating doesn’t reflect the county’s financial solvency and no immediate changes are needed.
“There’s no real effort to turn that around,” said Vadney, R-Meredith. “The downgrade was really based on the fact that the delegation refused to approve a large enough standby fund."
He said the ratings agency was concerned that, without adequate reserves to cover unforseen circumstances, the county might not be able to cover its bills.
“In a way, it’s a silly argument," Vadney said. "I guess that’s how bond agencies work, but if it ever came to that, all the delegation would have to do is call a meeting and approve a tax increase. The chance the county would actually default is near zero.”
Vadney has philosophical concerns about increasing the county’s reserves, or its fund balance, which has dropped from $8.2 million in 2011 to $1.5 million this year.
“I would rather not put the extra money in the budget,” Vadney said. “I’d rather catch up later if that was needed. If you put the money in the budget, it will be spent.
“Personally, I tend to think the spending agency should be kept on a fairly tight rope.”
He said the lower credit rating isn’t likely to play out in higher bond costs since no major bond issues are planned at this time.
The Moody’s report said a factor that could lead to an upgrade in the county’s credit rating would be a “demonstrated willingness to adhere to the county’s fund balance policy which recommends maintaining $3.5 million to $5 million of unassigned fund balance.”
Belknap County Administrator Debra Shackett said commissioners adopted that policy, but it’s up to the County Delegation on whether to follow it.
“The primary reason for the downgrade is our eroding of our fund balance and that is a long-term and somewhat political issue,” she said. “So when the County Delegation votes on our budget every year, they get to determine the amount of fund balance to use. Also, by tightening up our budget, it reduces the amount available to put back in the fund balance.”
She said the county has already incurred a $30,000 expense as the result of the credit downgrade, which was announced while the county was working on a $7.8 million bond for its Community Corrections Center.
Given the credit downgrade, the county changed plans and decided to market the bonds through the New Hampshire Municipal Bond Bank. But in order to do this, the county needed to obtain a temporary loan that cost $30,000.
“We certainly had to incur additional costs,” Shackett said. “It could have and would have been worse, but we were able to adjust and did a short-term bridge loan that held us over until we could borrow through the Municipal Bond Bank and using their credit rating, got a decent interest rate.”
“That wasn't our first option. It used to be our credit rating was at least equal to the Bond Bank’s rating. We have always done it by ourselves.”
Looking to the future, Moody’s eventually could further change the county’s credit rating.
Its report identified factors that could lead to a downgrade:
-- Continued depletion of financial reserves.
-- An increase in operating expenditures without a corresponding increase in property tax revenues.
-- Lack of willingness to increase revenues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.