LACONIA — Democratic Party presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Eric Swalwell both have campaign events scheduled in the Laconia area over the holiday weekend.
Swalwell, a congressman from California, is scheduled to make two appearances in Laconia on Sunday.
He will participate in a roundtable discussion on the opioid crisis at Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region, 653 Main St., at 5 p.m. Afterward he will attend a house party at the home of Laconia Democratic Party Chairman Carlos Cardona, 1487 Old North Main St., starting at 6:30 p.m.
On Monday Swalwell will attend a meet and greet at the Lucky Dog Tavern and Grill, 53 South Main St., in Plymouth, starting at 4 p.m.
Sanders will attend an ice cream social Monday at 4 p.m., at Cardona’s home, 1487 Old North St., in Laconia. Sanders will be accompanied by Ben Cohen, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, and one of the co-chairs of Sanders’ campaign.
