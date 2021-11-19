LACONIA — The legality of the Belknap County Delegation’s move to hire an attorney to defend it against a suit filed by the Gunstock Area Commission is being questioned by the county commissioners who on Thursday called on the delegation to justify their action.
The delegation on Tuesday voted to hire an attorney to represent the panel, and to draw money from the contingency fund in the county budget to pay for the legal fees.
The Gunstock Commission filed the suit last week to stop the delegation from moving ahead with plans to remove three of the five commissioners. A court hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 23.
“I don’t believe the delegation has authority to hire an attorney without our being notified,” Commissioner Glen Waring said.
Waring pointed to a state statute that gives county commissioners the authority to hire legal counsel. It further specifies that only commissioners are authorized to issue payments for legal fees.
“There are a whole lot of questions that need to be answered about this matter,” Waring told the other commissioners.
Efforts to reach County Delegation chair, state Rep. Mike Sylvia, or state Rep. Norm Silber, for comment on Friday were unsuccessful.
It was Silber who made the motion at Tuesday’s meeting to hire attorney Bryan Gould to defend the delegation. The motion passed on a 11-5 vote.
In New Hampshire the county commissioners prepare the county budget which they then refer to the County Delegation for its review, possible amendment, and approval. Once the budget is approved, the commissioners then exercise budgetary oversight over all county expenditures.
The commissioners voted to send a letter, formally requesting the delegation for an explanation of the legal grounds on which it based its decision to hire the lawyer and tap $10,000 county budget contingency fund to pay for legal costs associated with fighting the lawsuit.
Commissioner Hunter Taylor said Friday that he is not inclined to approve any request to issue payment to the delegation’s lawyer.
“I don’t think this expenditure is in the best interest of the county taxpayers,” he said. “I think the delegation would be better advised focusing its attention on the (staffing) crisis facing the County Nursing Home instead of interfering with Gunstock which is a well-run operation.”
Commission Chair Peter Spanos said on Tuesday it was unlikely that he would approve paying the attorney’s fees.
