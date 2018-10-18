LACONIA — Members of a state panel charged with redeveloping the former State School property say they are cognizant of local opposition to creating a magnet for older people at a time when the city is trying to attract young families.
While a retirement community has been suggested as one potential use for the 200-acre state-owned property, Rep. Peter Spanos, a member of the Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission, said a different idea has come into focus.
“We’re committed to drawing a younger demographic,” Spanos said in an interview. “Nothing has been finalized, but there have been a lot of good ideas and suggestions, foremost among them a state-of-the-art sports complex, enhanced with a five-star hotel with gourmet dining.
“I don’t think there’s a lot of sentiment for a giant nursing home.”
He said that when he and commission chairman George Bald met with the Laconia Rotary Club recently, they heard people concerned about the “graying of New Hampshire” and the need to boost the economy with a younger workforce.
Also, Mayor Ed Engler told the panel at its Sept. 18 meeting that some of the things it was considering, including a nursing home and age-restricted housing, “fly completely in the face,” of its legislative charge to promote economic development.
City Council members echoed that sentiment at a subsequent meeting and agreed to send a letter to the panel and issue a formal resolution specifying that the city wants to put out a welcome mat to younger people, not exacerbate the existing demographic imbalance.
New Hampshire’s median age of 43 is the second-oldest nationally, behind Maine at 44.6. Belknap County’s median age is 46.5, and people interested in purchasing retirement homes make up a significant portion of the real estate market.
Laconia’s school enrollment has decreased while the city’s overall population has hovered around 16,000 for many years.
Bald expressed confidence that city leaders will be satisfied when the panel settles on a plan for the property. It has been examining consultant proposals. One idea being discussed is construction of a neighborhood that could attract first-time homebuyers.
“Certainly we were aware that the community was concerned about not having a younger population,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons we wanted to have housing – starter homes if you will.”
He also said that a health-care use accessible to seniors could be a good idea.
“Good jobs can be created to treat those people, good taxpaying opportunities as well,” he said. “We’re trying to be thoughtful about those things.”
Spanos said the panel could have a proposal for the site early next year for vetting at the state level.
In addition to selecting good potential uses for the land, the panel must consider how to identify and clean up pollution on the acreage as well as what should be done to honor the history of the site, where the “New Hampshire School for the Feeble-Minded” was established in 1901. It was used as an institution for people with developmental disabilities until 1991.
The campus of the former State School appears on the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance’s 2018 list of seven places that should be saved.
Andrew Cushing, a field service representative for the alliance, said the hope is that the state panel will “look at the buildings carefully for adaptive reuse rather than automatic demolition.”
There are a few dozen structures on the site in various conditions. Many contain asbestos, some have structural problems and there is concern about the potential for underground pollution.
Cushing said his organization does not provide money for building repairs but can help with the process of securing grants.
“It’s a complicated site,” he said. “When it was founded, there was a real belief in benevolence.
“The buildings were designed to be curative. The landscape was designed to be curative for children. When state funding gets cut and the demand continues, you get those disastrous and sobering histories we often associate with mental hospitals and asylums and so on.”
He said many of the people who came to the institution were arriving from worse conditions at poor farms.
“There are historians and preservationists who are not sure the best way to tell the history,” Cushing said.
Elsewhere, historic buildings have been repurposed for commercial purposes, including a transformation into eating and drinking establishments.
“There is a movement around local agriculture and local brewing,” Cushing said. “Customers want that authenticity.”
The next meeting of the Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, at Lakes Region Community College, 379 Belmont Road, Laconia.
