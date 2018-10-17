LACONIA — University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension Forester Karen Bennett has spent her life in New England, but she still never takes fall colors for granted.
That said, there are reasons why this year’s leaf season may not be quite as vibrant as previous years.
“The one thing is we’ve had a lot of cloudy weather, and the leaves don’t look quite as bright,” she said Wednesday. “I'm driving up in Campton and going over the Pemigewasset River. It’s gorgeous, but it would be even more gorgeous if it was bright and sunny.
“The leaves look brighter when the sun is shining, with the blue sky as a backdrop.”
There’s even a scientific name for the phenomenon — fluorescence.
Warm days followed by cold nights also tend to bring out the red and purple in leaves. This season has been more on the warm side.
Bennett’s favorite leaf?
“It’s hard to beat the sugar maple,” Bennett said. “It’s one of those trees that will turn a beautiful orange.”
Opinions on the beauty of a particular leaf season vary. After all, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
“I like to remind people, you’re as much of an expert as I am,” Bennett said.
One thing that isn’t open to debate is the fact that we are past peak season. Rain and winds will, of course, hurry things along.
Andy Fast, UNH Extension forester for Belknap and Stafford counties, spends a lot of time outdoors, but he also doesn’t take leaf season lightly.
“I always find the season incredibly beautiful,” he said. “The season tends to be short, so I try to appreciate and take advantage of it. I try to get out as much as I can, even on my own.”
Some years, big weather events – like heavy rain and strong winds – can end the foliage season quickly. That’s not the case this year.
Fast said it’s hard to compare one fall season to another.
“I don’t notice huge differences and I tend not to differentiate between seasons,” he said. “I just enjoy the crisp, beautiful fall days. It’s a great experience.”
