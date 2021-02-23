LACONIA — Building on the momentum from recently held community tolerance forums, The Laconia Daily Sun has launched its latest offering to promote civil discourse. The Digital Public Square, an online forum in the test phase, offers participants a chance to engage in a dialogue on local topics of importance.
“As a ‘listener’ and contributor, you will be part of an experiment in developing the technology and processes to better understand our differences and search for common ground,” Eric Herr, the forum’s volunteer facilitator and a local economist, wrote in his welcome email.
The initial group of participants includes viewers and panelists of the community tolerance forums and editorial contributors, with plans to expand after the forum gets into its rhythm.
The forum lays out guidelines for engaging with others and offers users a chance to make their posts, as well as comment on the posts of others. The first post is titled, “Welcome! Please share your reason for participating in The Digital Public Square 1.0.”
Participants seem to share common ideas about why they joined. “I believe that open healthy dialogue contributes to a healthy society,” wrote a user with the screename DHouse. “I believe that open, honest, civil, in-good-faith dialogue is important in a healthy society. Ideas and positions should be challenged and supported,” wrote user StevenNH. “I think a forum where people with a variety of views and ideas can come together to civilly share is so needed!” wrote Hillary Seeger.
“The letters to the editor section has long been our print public square.” wrote Daily Sun publisher Adam Hirshan, in an email invite to potential participants. “While our goal has always been to find common ground and build consensus, the tone taken by some writers has become coarse and their letters seem to do more to fuel our divisions rather than bridge the divide.
“We are launching the Digital Public Square as an experiment to encourage more listening and, through listening, better understanding. As an initial participant you can help us build on the dialogue we started on Zoom and allow us to extend the discussion to a larger audience.”
The response so far is promising, with nearly 50 users accepting the invitation to participate. Future plans include a daily email digest of posts, and formatting changes or a move to a new platform if the group outgrows their current site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.