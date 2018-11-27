MANCHESTER — Eversource crews were continuing work on Tuesday to restore power to customers who remained without electricity after heavy, wet snow brought down trees and branches onto power lines, affecting more than 42,000 businesses and residences on Monday night, with the most extensive damage in the Newport, Tilton and Conway areas.
Eversource crews from Massachusetts and Connecticut, as well as additional contract crews, assisted with the effort.
“We appreciate the challenges our customers face when the power is out,” said Eversource NH Vice-President of Electric Operations Joe Purington. “With breezy conditions occurring [Tuesday], we are experiencing additional power outages and we will dispatch crews to determine the cause and make repairs as safely and quickly as possible. We are focusing our resources on the hardest-hit areas and will continue to work tirelessly until all our customers have power.”
Eversource said they had more than 300 line, tree and service crews working to repair extensive damage to its electric system. The energy company anticipated an extended restoration effort and said crews would work around the clock until power was restored to all customers.
The company encouraged customers to ensure that they have an adequate supply of bottled water, nonperishable food and any required medications for all members of their family, as well as any pets.
Eversource reminds customers to always stay away from downed lines and report them immediately by calling 911. Eversource customers should report power outages online at Eversource.com, or by calling 800-662-7764.
Additional tips on preparing for and staying safe during a storm are available online at ReadyNH.gov. Customers who use a home medical device should be sure to have a plan in place that will enable continued use during a power outage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.