LACONIA — Financing problems could delay until next year a $17 million revitalization of the 103-year-old Colonial Theatre, a project intended to breathe new life into downtown and originally slated to begin Jan. 1, 2017.
Backers were counting on raising $5.4 million through a program in which community development entities, in this case Mascoma Bank, sell tax credits allocated by the federal government for projects in low-income areas.
But when the U.S. Treasury on Feb. 13 allocated $3.5 billion in New Markets tax credits, Mascoma was not one of the 73 recipient organizations. A total of 230 groups applied.
Without the New Markets funding, the project is on hold, Mayor Ed Engler said.
“Now we start waiting for the next round of credits that will be awarded God knows when,” Engler said. “It could be in the fall or it could be in the winter.”
There is an off-chance tax credits could be found elsewhere, or the project could begin without all funding in place, but Engler said those involved are concerned the project will now not get off the ground until 2019.
Although the city has loaned $1.4 million to the theater revitalization and plans an ultimate investment of $4.2 million, it didn’t learn of the Mascoma funding issue until late last month, Engler said.
“It came as a big surprise to the city,” he said.
It’s not clear why city officials didn’t know earlier about the financing problem as the U.S. Treasury put out a news release detailing recipients of the tax credits when they were allocated in February and Mascoma was advised.
Richard Jennings, Mascoma Community Development managing director, did not return calls for comment.
Justin Slattery, executive director of the Belknap Economic Development Council, which is organizing the project, said he learned this spring that Mascoma didn’t get the tax credits.
He then tried to find other community development entities willing to immediately take over Mascoma’s role but has not been successful.
“We’re going to keep plugging away, keep working on it and keep selling the project if you will,” he said.
Meanwhile, a committee comprising city officials and members of the Board of Directors of the development council has been formed to shepherd the project, including trying to make sure the project will be in line to be part of the next round of New Markets tax credits.
Engler, who is on the committee along with City councilors Henry Lipman and Bob Hamel, said the panel should facilitate better communication.
“The city wanted several members because we didn’t want to be out of the loop,” he said. “We want to find out about things at the same time as everybody else.”
The city has extended its $1.4 million loan to the development council for the project several times. It is earning interest on that money.
However, in anticipation that funding on the deal would soon close, in March, it put the balance of its investment in the project in an escrow fund that doesn’t earn any interest, City Manager Scott Myers said.
“Once we get a clarification of the time frame on the project, we’ll put that money into an interest-bearing account,” he said.
Once theater refurbishment work begins, it will take another year before the aging theater can be turned into a modern entertainment venue that will retain the ornate touches that give it character.
The hope is that the project will attract more people, business and investment in a downtown area where there is more than 100,000 feet of commercial space for sale or lease.
The economic development council is using a mix of state, federal, city and donor funds to bring the theater back to life.
The Colonial Theatre project is also to include 14 market-rate apartments and four retail spaces. Earlier delays occurred after design projections undershot the total cost of the intricate refurbishment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.