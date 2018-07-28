LACONIA — A single-vehicle crash Thursday night resulted in the driver being arrested for drunk driving and residents of the Wildwood Village area being without electric power for a time.
The accident occurred at 9:25 p.m. when a vehicle driven by Seth Laroche, 20, of 380 Mile Hill Road, in Laconia, went off Lynnewood Road and struck and snapped a utility pole in front of 175 Lynnewood.
Laroche was charged with driving while intoxicated, and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 9.
Because of the damage to the pole area residents were without power for about 90 minutes in the wee hours of Friday morning while Eversource crews installed a new pole.
A block-long section of Lynnewood was blocked off to through traffic as late as mid-day Friday due to low-hanging telephone and cable TV wires.
