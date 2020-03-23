CONCORD — Coronavirus has claimed its first life in New Hampshire, state officials announced Monday.
State epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said the first person to die of the disease in the state was a Hillsborough County man who was more than 60 years old and had multiple underlying chronic conditions. He died over the weekend.
Chan said the total number of cases has risen to 101, up 23 from the number reported Sunday. More than 2,400 have been tested and results from nearly 900 tests are pending.
He said the majority of those who have come down with the disease in New Hampshire were at risk because they had been traveling, either in the United States or internationally.
"But we are seeing a number of individuals in various communities and counties throughout the state who have no clearly identified risk factors of contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case or travel and this indicates that there continues to be community transmission of COVID-19 in multiple areas of our state," Chan said.
He said 11 people have been hospitalized with the disease.
He said people should stay home if they don't need to go out for something urgent. People should also maintain 6 feet of social distance, he said.
At a news conference Monday afternoon, Gov. Chris Sununu said the number of people tested will jump as new testing capabilities come on line shortly.
A group of physicians, epidemiologists, clinicians, nurses, scientists and others sent a letter to the governor Monday imploring him to institute a shelter-in-place order, saying the state may be entering a phase of exponential growth in cases of the disease.
The governor stressed the importance of social distancing but stopped short of issuing such an order.
“How we act in these days and weeks ahead is going to be very important,” he said. “If it becomes clear that we are unable to continue with the social distancing, further action may be necessary to ensure the health and safety of our neighbors.”
Sununu said social gatherings such as a pickup soccer game or a barbecue party are not proper.
"In accordance with CDC guidelines, New Hampshire will now be issuing guidance prohibiting scheduled gatherings and events with more than 10 people," he said.
He also stressed that those over 60 and those with other risk factors are more vulnerable to the disease and have a particular incentive to stay home.
Sununu said that in eight locations throughout the state, hospitals were identifying additional spaces that could be used so that they could be flexible in treating a potential surge of patients.
He did not provide specifics on these locations with the exception of saying one was being set up through Southern New Hampshire University.
In a question and answer period, the governor was asked about people from out-of-state, including from Massachusetts, coming to the Lakes Region to ride out the pandemic in their vacation homes.
Sununu said he does not oppose that activity, but does encourage these people to be smart, practice social distancing and other precautions to do everything possible to limit the spread of the disease.
Richard Lavers, deputy commissioner of New Hampshire Employment Security, also spoke at the news conference.
He said his department is experiencing an unprecedented rise in the number of people seeking unemployment compensation as businesses lay off workers.
Lavers said 34,000 people have filed for such benefits in recent days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.