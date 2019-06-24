CANTERBURY — Police have identified the two people who died in Friday's head-on crash on Route 106, but say they do not know why the couple crossed over the center line in front of oncoming traffic.
Deceased were Jeannette and Dennis Mello, both 68, of Port Charlotte, Florida.
The driver of the flatbed truck that collided with them — Louis Morris of Allenstown — received minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment, according to Police Chief Michael Labrecque.
The crash took place near the intersection of Route 106 and Ames Road, north of the north gate of the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
The road was shut down for quite some time after the collision, Labrecque said.
