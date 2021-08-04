BELMONT — Farmers are nothing if not problem solvers, and at the Belknap County Fair this weekend, a prime example of that will be on display: the doodlebug.
The doodlebug is the mid-20th century farmers solution to the problem of needing a tractor but not having the money to buy one.
“Most of the doodlebugs are built out of miscellaneous parts and junk,” said Earl Leighton, a member of the Belknap County Fair board of directors and a doodlebug enthusiast.
Leighton said he got interested in doodlebugs through a friend, who asked him to run one during a pulling competition. “I enjoyed it, and I have a natural inclination for tinkering,” he said, adding that he also enjoys the historical connection. “It was a common practice throughout the country.”
Doodlebug tractors initially caught on with farmers suffering from the Great Depression, and later during World War II, when domestic steel and manufacturing was redirected to making war machines.
Leighton’s doodlebug is from that latter era, cobbled together in the early 1940s. It started life as a 1931 Ford Model AA truck. It has been modified with a heavy-duty rear differential, power to the rear wheels comes from the original four-cylinder engine, which is good for around 30 horsepower. It’s a modest figure, but those engines, with longer stroke than modern car motors, make their power at a much lower engine speed. The engine’s power is then sent through two consecutively mounted four-speed transmissions.
“It’s a lot of fun, I enjoy something of that vintage,” said Leighton. “It’s very effective. I’ve pulled against tractors in that and I can compete against tractors.”
It pulls the best backwards, he said, as the transmissions give the engine the most mechanical advantage when they are both shifted into reverse. He has pulled a stone sled weighing 8,000 pounds.
Leighton, and other doodlebuggers, will put their machines into action at some point during the fair weekend. There will be at least a pulling demonstration, with a competition possible if there are enough contestants.
Kathy DeNutte, another fair organizer, said the club known as the Sugar Hill Snubbers will also be on hand. They have modified lawn tractors that they use to pull heavy weights.
There will be plenty of animals, too, she said. There will be oxen pulls, and shows featuring dogs, beef, poultry, rabbit, horse and working steer, and live entertainment on both Saturday and Sunday. DeNutte added that around 70 goats are expected. “The 4H kids are dying to get out.”
The fair begins at 9 a.m. on both days. Admission is free for those younger than 10, $7 for seniors, and $8 for everyone else. As usual, the fair will close on Sunday with a pie auction and awards ceremony beginning at 4 p.m.
DeNutte said that the Belknap County Fair is among the area’s best-kept secrets. “There’s a lot of people who live in Belmont and don’t go. I lived in Belmont for 10 years and didn’t even know where it was,” she said. It’s located at 174 Mile Hill Road, by the way. “It’s a great little gem in Belmont and nobody knows about it.”
