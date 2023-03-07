LACONIA — Belknap County will receive $530,000 back in funds allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act since a proposal for a new dam on Silver Lake is not moving forward. County Commission Chair Peter Spanos said the decision came from the Department of Environmental Services.
County commissioners also accepted several donations at their Monday meeting.
Two donations made in the name of former residents of the nursing home totaled $150. Both donations will go to the facility’s Resident Council Trust Fund.
The sheriff’s department received a donation of bulletproof vests from the Belknap County Sportsmen's Association. Spanos called the donation very beneficial.
“These donations are unsolicited,” Sheriff Bill Wright said. “They said, ‘Hey, we’d like to purchase bulletproof vests for your staff at work that have not been able to have them.’ It’s $3,000 worth of vests.”
Wright added that the Belknap Regional Special Operations Group raised funds to repaint one of the county’s armored vehicles used for insertion of SWAT teams during high-level incidents.
“They do fundraisers throughout the year,” Wright said. “They noticed some of the paint was starting to peel off the 2003 Bearcat and they thought it was a good idea to utilize some of those funds to have the body of the Bearcat stripped down and repainted and re-stickered, not to mention the paint will match the current Bearcat they have.”
Wright said the total cost for the paint job was raised.
“That's about a $5,000 value that is no cost to the county,” Wright said.
Commissioners Spanos and Steven Hodges agreed to a motion to thank the nursing home donors, Special Operations Group and Sportsman’s Association for their donations.
Spanos also highlighted the recent decision not to pursue a new dam at Silver Lake.
“I attended the Zoom meeting DES presented in Belmont,” Spanos said. “DES came to the conclusion with folks on Silver Lake that for a variety of reasons, not least of which was the cost and environmental concerns, they couldn't recommend the feasibility of a Silver Lake dam. The Silver Lake folks were understandably disappointed.”
Because of the DES decision, the sum set aside for the dam will be returned this summer. Spanos added that due to the conversation with the DES, residents of Silver Lake will be in closer contact with the agency regarding the management of existing dams in the watershed.
“The hope is future drought and water cycles can be mitigated by tweaking discharge,” Spanos explained. “The commissioners had voted to hold those funds pending a guarantee that the structure would go forward till June 30.
“Having learned now there will be no construction of a dam, those funds can be returned to the ARP coffers on June 30 of 2023.”
Commissioner Glen Waring was absent from the meeting.
