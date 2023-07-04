LACONIA — The final appropriation of nearly $12 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated to Belknap County was approved by the county delegation at a June 27 meeting. The 8-6 approval vote funds ongoing and new county projects and grants a lump sum to each municipality under its umbrella.
“This was a very good day for the county,” Peter Spanos, chair of the board of county commissioners, told The Daily Sun. “We received a blanket approval to disperse the rest of the ARPA funds, and I’m looking forward to monitoring and finishing the rest of these projects.”
During the meeting, County Administrator Debra Shackett gave 14 attending representatives an update on each project that had already been approved, including a drainage project at the county complex, money for a WOW Trail expansion, technology upgrades to the county offices and sheriff’s department and new flooring at the nursing home. Some had become more expensive than originally projected while others had gained funding from other sources, such as state grants, that freed up the federal money. The county was also recently granted over $100,000 in additional ARPA funding from the state.
New projects funded by the June 27 vote include nearly $1.8 million for a solar array on county property and about $1.1 million for repairs and renovations at the county courthouse.
Additionally, a $180,000 chunk will go in lump sum payments of $20,000 to each of the county’s municipalities, excluding Laconia and Gilford. Having made specific requests for funding, Laconia was awarded $25,000 toward the purchase of police ebikes, and Gilford was awarded just under $30,000 for mobile data terminals in police vehicles. Belknap House will also receive $20,000 toward renovations.
The delegation, as keeper of the purse, voted to give the county permission to spend the remaining ARPA funds in accordance with the plan laid out, meaning the county is able to use the money flexibly toward the listed projects — both ongoing and new — without delegation approval for each adjustment.
“These numbers, we expect, and every day, virtually, they're changing ... As projects come in under and other projects come in over, you know, it would be a matter of coming back to the delegation every time we find out this information,” Shackett explained at the meeting. “Here's the intentions of the board of commissioners. What they're really asking tonight is permission to spend all of it in accordance with this plan.”
“What the board needs more than anything else is flexibility to address issues like this on the fly without convening the delegation, which is onerous for the group as a whole,” Spanos echoed later.
The allocated ARPA funding is subject to audit to ensure the money is being used in line with the legislation’s purpose. As Shackett noted to representatives with questions about how each town will use its $20,000, the county will have invoice review before the money is actually spent.
With about $2.5 million in new allocations adding to the previously appropriated approximately $9.5 million, the county “closed the book” on its available ARPA funds, Spanos said at the meeting. All ARPA funds must be spent by the end of 2024.
In an interview, Spanos said he was “pleased and proud to have completed this task,” especially because it funded projects particularly important to him like the solar array, Belknap House and the Gunstock parking lot. The county commissioners were unanimous, he emphasized, in their support of each of the projects they brought to the delegation for funding approval.
“We made every effort to appropriate this money appropriately, judiciously and, above all, fairly,” Spanos said.
The two items that garnered the most discussion were the county solar project and the money going to towns.
As an olive branch to some representatives who had concerns about potential environmental impacts of solar panels, the commissioners offered to bring Reps. Paul Terry (R–Alton) and Barbara Comtois (R–Barnstead) into the contract approval process. While — because it governs rather than manages the county — the delegation doesn’t typically have a role in project bids, the commissioners vowed to ensure they had a unanimous vote and the blessing of the two representatives on any contract for the solar array before moving forward.
“From the commissioners, I think it's a very — I know we don't use the word 'grace' a whole lot here — but it's a very gracious proposal,” Terry said. “And I think it lends credibility and good faith to the concerns that have been expressed by everyone here tonight with respect to solar.”
Some representatives felt it was unfair that Gilford and Laconia were awarded larger sums than the other towns in the county, which sparked a debate about the fairest way to spread the last chunk of funding around the member municipalities. This debate appeared to precipitate some of the six “no” votes.
