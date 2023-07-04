LACONIA — The final appropriation of nearly $12 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated to Belknap County was approved by the county delegation at a June 27 meeting. The 8-6 approval vote funds ongoing and new county projects and grants a lump sum to each municipality under its umbrella. 

“This was a very good day for the county,” Peter Spanos, chair of the board of county commissioners, told The Daily Sun. “We received a blanket approval to disperse the rest of the ARPA funds, and I’m looking forward to monitoring and finishing the rest of these projects.”

