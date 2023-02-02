LACONIA — After learning Belknap County was exploring the idea of increasing security in portions of the Community Corrections Center, members of the public, including former County Commissioner David Devoy, appeared at Monday’s meeting of the commissioners to advocate for the CORE program.
The CORE program, which stands for Corrections Opportunity for Recovery and Education, is run under the umbrella of the corrections system, and can be recommended by a judge as part of criminal sentencing when substance abuse is a factor. Originally, the CORE model required a one-year sentence in order to complete the program.
Instead of traditional jail, CORE participants are housed in the recently-constructed, low-security Community Corrections Center, a wing of the Belknap County Jail. Participants work with contracted clinicians from Horizons Counseling.
“When they get that sentence they come to us to see the clinician and they do assessments and we determine if that person meets those needs,” Jail Superintendent Adam Cunningham explained. “We usually have a fairly good idea before the sentencing gets handed down because there's some conversations between defense attorneys and prosecutors.”
Once someone is cleared for the program, the first phase is intensive counseling, including 40 hours weekly of therapy, classroom instruction and homework for around three months. Next comes the work release program, where inmates get jobs in town, but spend nights and weekends at the CCC to continue therapy for another three months.
“Then they step down again to electronic monitoring in the field,” Cunningham said of the third stage. “They have a bracelet on with access to clinicians.”
During the final phase of the program, participants work and live in the community with monitoring by a probation officer and weekly counseling sessions for a year.
“It’s a good program, it’s intensive and it’s not for everyone,” Cunningham said, referring to recent low participation rates. “A lot of people say, 'I'd rather get 60 days of jail than take a year in jail to get through treatment.'”
To combat this, Cunningham said his department has worked to tailor the length of phases to fit participants on an as-needed basis.
“One of the changes is determining whether or not someone needs three months of classroom time,” Cunningham said. “Maybe they need three weeks, three months or maybe more.”
As of Monday, the jail had 60 people in custody, with 18 currently housed in the CCC. Seven people are in the CORE program, and two people are being assessed.
Cunningham also cited recent changes in incentives and the availability of programs like recovery court in diverting capacity from the CCC.
“There's less desire to give someone with a substance-abuse disorder a year of county corrections time,” Cunningham continued. “To get people to agree to take a year sentence, they would hold suspended prison time over their head. That stick has gone away, judges aren't inclined to do that as much anymore.”
The low numbers in the CCC brought the county commission to explore additional uses for the space, but that has proven to be a tricky task. While the occupancy may not be high, the entire space is still being utilized, as multiple beds exist in single rooms. Cunningham also explained that due to the lower security of the CCC, mid-level offenders and up cannot be safely housed there.
At this week’s meeting, Cunningham informed the commissioners he and Facilities Director Jon Bossey determined it would cost at least $8 million to increase security for the CCC.
“I don't think it would be the prudent course of action hardening the building at $8 million,” Cunningham said to the county commissioners. “It doesn't do anything to address the older portion of the facility and long-term repairs.”
For people like Devoy, the exploration of adding security to the space has sparked anxiety that the CORE program itself could be threatened, but the superintendent and all three county commissioners have expressed support for CORE and have no plans to eliminate it.
“When they were talking about hardening the CCC it made me concerned they were retreating from the CORE program,” DeVoy explained. “I know they’re all supportive of CORE. I wanted to show up and challenge some of the numbers. I wanted to get to the bottom of the jail saying there’s not enough beds. There are plenty of beds and we shouldn’t even be thinking about hardening the CCC, and somehow we need to support this program.”
During a previous meeting at the beginning of the month, Cunningham discussed the challenges of occupancy between the jail and the CCC, citing time when Belknap County inmates had to be boarded in jails elsewhere.
“The architect [of the CCC] had the same reaction as me,” Devoy recalled. “Anthony Mento called me. He was so concerned, saying there was a lack of beds and hardening the community corrections center.”
During the meeting, Mento emphasized that the CCC was never intended to have higher security at any point in its construction.
Devoy also read a statement highlighting the importance of treatment over punishment for drug addiction, and cited his own personal experience of firing three of his employees for drug abuse. In one instance, a customer called because one of his cashiers was nodding off on the job.
“In the past you sentenced people to jail and they network with other criminals, it’s like college for criminals,” Devoy said during an interview. “We want people sitting in a classroom getting intensive training instead of sitting around playing cards and watching TV and planning their next break-in. We have a facility and we need to use it.”
Devoy brought two women who had been through the CORE program themselves and a local recovery home operator, Thomas Labree, to the meeting to advocate for CORE. While the words were well received, the commissioners assured Devoy and his group that they support the program.
“We have seen tremendous success with the people that come into our program that have CORE behind them,” LaBree read from a statement, adding that his talking points were based on an argument to “gut” the program. “Gutting CORE means many more dollars spent on repeat incarcerations.”
Labree also emphasized that the loss of the program would ultimately result in more crime, recidivism and overdose deaths.
“Dead people cannot be rehabbed,” LaBree said.
The issue of what many see as an underutilization of CORE inspired Belknap County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard to host a luncheon with the county’s public defenders and prosecutors to dive into the issue. The meeting will be held at the County Courthouse on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Both Devoy and Cunningham expressed enthusiasm for the meeting.
“We have a new superior court judge and she needs to become familiar with it and the tool we have in the toolbox,” Devoy said.
Cunningham pointed out that many public defenders might not be aware of CORE due to high attrition rates, and that Leonard’s meeting would provide an educational opportunity for them, as well.
