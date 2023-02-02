CORE

Low enrollment in the county's recovery education program CORE has sparked a conversation about how to better utilize the Community Corrections Center. Judge Elizabeth Leonard has called for a meeting with the county's public defenders and prosecutors to discuss the issue. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun illustration)

LACONIA — After learning Belknap County was exploring the idea of increasing security in portions of the Community Corrections Center, members of the public, including former County Commissioner David Devoy, appeared at Monday’s meeting of the commissioners to advocate for the CORE program.

The CORE program, which stands for Corrections Opportunity for Recovery and Education, is run under the umbrella of the corrections system, and can be recommended by a judge as part of criminal sentencing when substance abuse is a factor. Originally, the CORE model required a one-year sentence in order to complete the program.

