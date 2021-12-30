LACONIA — Bonus pay for Belknap County employees will end in July under a recommendation from a County Delegation committee which is reviewing the proposed $31.4 million county budget for the coming year.
The move came in response to the county commissioners’ proposal to use $1.16 million in COVID economic stimulus money — ARPA funds — to continue a premium pay program which was instituted earlier this year, in an effort to retain workers in the various county departments, especially in the County Nursing Home.
The county has been losing workers who, in most cases, leave to take better-paying jobs elsewhere.
As proposed, employees who work shifts would get $150 extra a week added to their pay, while full-time, non-shift workers would get a one-time payment of $2,500, and part-time, non-shift workers would get $1,000.
At its budget review session on Wednesday the committee initially considered eliminating the premium pay funds altogether, but in the end voted to recommend appropriating half the $1.16 million which would be enough to fund the program through the end of June.
Members of the delegation’s Executive Committee said the bonus payments would put the delegation at a disadvantage in future budget negotiations because county workers would oppose any effort to reduce their take-home pay.
“Even if we consider this a one-time special deal, (the employees) take it home and it’s part of their pay and that is the base they are operating from in the future,” state Rep. Norm Silber said.
State Rep. Ray Howard, who chairs the Executive Committee, said he was opposed to using ARPA funds to pay bonuses, especially in light of the request for an increase of $500,000 in order to cover the cost of pay raises which the commissioners are seeking.
In late November commissioners approved raising the county’s wage scale which resulted in pay increases of typically $3 to $5 an hour.
Howard said regardless of whether the funds come from the federal government, as in the case of ARPA funds, or from the county’s share of the local property tax, “it’s all coming from the taxpayers.”
County Administrator Debra Shackett cautioned the committee against eliminating the premium pay funds.
“It means a lot to employees,” she said, noting they were told the bonuses would be paid for three years. She said she was especially worried about the ramifications that eliminating the program will have on the nursing home, which is operating at two-thirds capacity because of a severe staff shortage.
“It would have a significant impact on the nursing home,” she said.
Howard’s motion to eliminate funding failed on a 2-2 tie.
State Rep. Mike Sylvia then proposed appropriating $582,216, which would allow the bonus payments to continue through next June.
He said by that time an in-depth study of the county pay scale will have been completed.
The study, which is due to come out in May, is expected to show that wages paid by the county are too low to be competitive with what other employers in the area are now offering.
Sylvia’s motion passed on a 3-1 vote, though Silber who voted in favor said he did so reluctantly. Howard cast the lone vote against.
Altogether the committee approved appropriating $3.87 million in ARPA funds for a variety of purposes, including $538,000 for a study of a new dam at the outlet of Silver Lake to allow for better control of the water level, $100,000 for a program to train licensed practical nurses at the nursing home, $350,000 to replace windows in the County Complex, $1.3 million to upgrade the Sheriff’s Department’s communications system, $140,000 for new flooring in the nursing home, and $50,000 for a prisoner holding cell at the County Courthouse.
