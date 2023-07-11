LACONIA — Attorneys, deputies, passersby and anyone else entering may have noticed an orange construction crane outside the northern corner of the Belknap County Courthouse. That’s because the historic structure is getting its first masonry facelift since its construction in 1893.
“This is just doing all the masonry repairs, repointing, cleaning, pressure washing,” said Belknap County Facilities Director Jon Bossey. “Basically just restoring all the mortar joints, brick window ledges. Over time all that mortar and concrete deteriorates.”
Construction began at the end of June, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, though Bossey said it’s possible the work will be complete before that date.
The contract was awarded on May 15 by the Belknap County Commission to Ethan Fulk, owner of Ridgestone Construction Services. The contract has a price tag of $131,250, all of which is fully funded by American Rescue Plan Act money.
“The funding provided under ARPA provides a unique opportunity for state and local governments to make strategic investments in long-lived assets, rebuild reserves to enhance financial stability, and cover temporary operating shortfalls until economic conditions and operations normalize,” read a statement from Bossey. Construction should not affect day-to-day operations, nor will entrances and exits be impeded.
“The vendor has been very agreeable to do work that creates noise on early mornings and weekends to not disrupt court schedules, interrupt jurors or court proceedings,” Bossey said.
