LACONIA — Attorneys, deputies, passersby and anyone else entering may have noticed an orange construction crane outside the northern corner of the Belknap County Courthouse. That’s because the historic structure is getting its first masonry facelift since its construction in 1893.

“This is just doing all the masonry repairs, repointing, cleaning, pressure washing,” said Belknap County Facilities Director Jon Bossey. “Basically just restoring all the mortar joints, brick window ledges. Over time all that mortar and concrete deteriorates.”

