LACONIA — The Belknap County Commission has made an overture to the County Delegation that potentially could lead to a resolution of the months-long standoff over the delegation’s legal fees related to the Gunstock controversy.
At issue is a bill for more than $6,000 for defending the delegation against a legal action brought last year by the Gunstock Area Commissioners.
In a letter to Delegation Chair Mike Sylvia, County Commission Chair Peter Spanos said while the commission considers that the delegation had not conformed to state law in its decision to retain an attorney, the commission was, under certain conditions, willing to reconsider its earlier decision not to pay the legal fees.
“I have received said letter, and am taking it under consideration,” Sylvia said Wednesday. “I believe we can reach an agreeable conclusion.”
The Gunstock Commission went to court in November seeking to block the delegation from removing three of the five commissioners. No commissioners were removed, but the delegation voted to hire a lawyer to defend it in the suit. A judge twice denied the commission’s request to intervene in the matter. The composition of the five-member panel has changed in the meantime due to the resignation of one commissioner, and the newly constituted commission voted last week to drop the suit.
The County Commission told Delegation Chair Mike Sylvia in December that it could not pay the bill because, it said, state law gives the county commissioners alone the authority to hire legal counsel on behalf of the county, and that only the commissioners are authorized to issue payments for legal services.
After the delegation voted in November to hire an attorney, the delegation’s Executive Committee voted to transfer money out of the contingency fund in the county budget to pay the legal expenses.
In the letter to Sylvia, Spanos stated that though state law gives the committee the authority to approve budget transfers sought by the county commissioners, it does not give the committee the right to initiate transfers.
The commissioners’ refusal to pay the delegation’s legal expenses spilled over into the Executive Committee’s deliberations on the 2022 county budget with the committee removing all money for legal services for the county administration.
The commissioners had requested $15,000 for legal services. When the issue came before the full delegation last month, some members denounced the move as irresponsible, and in the end the delegation approved $5,000 for legal services.
In the letter, Spanos states, “The board does not find proper authorization to make the payment at this time. After a formal request and written authorization,” he continued, “and upon receipt of an itemized invoice, the board is willing to reconsider the matter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.