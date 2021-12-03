LACONIA — Any legal fees associated with the Belknap County Delegation’s efforts to remove three Gunstock Area commissioners will not be paid by the county, the county commissioners have said.
“We don’t feel we have any authority to act or appropriate funds to pay an attorney,” County Commission Chair Peter Spanos told state Rep. Mike Sylvia, the delegation’s chair, Thursday.
The commission formally stated its position at Thursday’s commissioners’ meeting in response to the delegation’s decision to hire an attorney to defend it against a legal action aimed at stopping the delegation from moving ahead with plans to remove three of the five Gunstock commissioners.
At issue is whether the delegation can direct county funds to be spent for a specific purpose.
“The delegation is the appropriating authority and the commissioners are the spending authority,” Spanos said, explaining its position not to pay any attorney’s fees unless it was ordered to do so by a judge.
In addition, commissioners are challenging the delegation’s decision to hire the lawyer, saying state law specifically gives commissioners authority to hire legal counsel on behalf of the county.
Commissioner Hunter Taylor said using county funds to pay for a lawyer to assist the delegation in removing any Gunstock commissioners was an imprudent use of the taxpayers’ money.
“Our responsibility is to spend money we think is in the best interest of the county,” Taylor said. “This is an attempt to give the delegation the ability to remove three Gunstock commissioners, and frankly I don’t think it’s in the best interest to spend any money to do that.”
Sylvia defended the delegation’s actions, saying it had taken appropriate steps to defend itself against the legal action brought by the Gunstock Commissioners. The Gunstock Commissioners had sought to have a judge prohibit the delegation from removing any Gunstock commissioners at the delegation’s meeting on Nov. 16. The day before the meeting was to take place the delegation announced that its only action would be to hire an attorney.
“I believe the delegation and Executive Committee have done what they needed to do to assure that they are defending themselves in lawsuit,” Sylvia said.
“But there isn’t any authority in the statutes to grant that authority,” Commissioner Glen Waring told Sylvia.
“Your reading of the law would put the delegation in the position of being sued and having no defense,” Sylvia responded.
Spanos would not comment on the legal questions raised during the discussion, but he told Sylvia he was “mystified” as to why the delegation was seriously considering removing Gunstock Commission Chair Brian Gallagher, Vice Chair Gary Kiedaisch, and Commissioner Rusty McLear.
“I’m not aware of any inappropriate behavior or action by Gallagher, Kiedaisch or McLear,” he said, “The only one I’ve heard has been about (Commissioner Peter) Ness.”
The Gunstock Commission had sought to have the delegation remove Ness in October over allegations of conflict of interest and insulting behavior toward Gunstock employees, but the delegation declined to do so.
“It’s our duty to make sure that Gunstock is functioning properly,” Sylvia told county commissioners. “If there is a commissioner or commissioners who are acting inappropriately then we have the ability and means, if we want to exercise it, we can remove commissioners.”
Sylvia did not mention any commissioners by name, nor did he specify what inappropriate action, if any, he might have been referring to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.