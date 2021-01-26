LACONIA — Belknap County Commission Chairman Peter Spanos told the City Council about the efforts the commission is taking to reinstate a portion of the $1.7 million a panel of the County Delegation wants to cut from the county budget.
Spanos said the commission is strenuously asking the delegation to restore about $444,000 to the budget. Half of that amount would be used to cover expenses at the County Nursing Home.
Spanos gave his overview during the council meeting on Monday, just one day before the County Delegation was scheduled to meet to set the 2021 county budget.
Mayor Andrew Hosmer said he supported the reinstatement of funds for the nursing home, noting that the facility serves some “of our county’s most vulnerable citizens.”
The delegation’s Executive Committee said the $1.7 million in cuts would result in a 11 percent cut in the amount the county would need to raise in taxes compared to last year. The reinstatement of the $444,000, coupled with placing $2 million in the budget’s fund balance instead of the $3 million recommended by the committee, would produce a budget that would translate into a 1 percent cut in the county’s tax levy.
County Administrator Debra Shackett also participated in the virtual meeting along with Spanos.
