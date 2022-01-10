LACONIA — COVID precautions have caused two meetings this week dealing with the Belknap County budget to be canceled.
State Rep. Ray Howard, chair of the County Delegation's Executive Committee, said the meetings which had been planned for Monday and Tuesday evenings would need to be rescheduled, possibly to the week of Jan. 24.
The agenda for the meeting which had been scheduled for Monday included consideration of pay for nurses at the County Nursing Home.
Howard said he decided to cancel the meetings after learning that some lawmakers who attended last week's session of the Legislature have since tested positive for COVID.
"I was in contact with some of those people, so I felt it best to cancel the meetings. We don't want to bring this into the nursing home," Howard said.
The committee holds its meeting at the County Complex building of which the County Nursing Home is a part.
