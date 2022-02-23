LACONIA — Members of the Belknap County Delegation restored some of the money which the delegation’s Executive Committee had cut from the proposed 2022 county budget, including money for bonuses for county workers.
But the panel adjourned Tuesday evening before taking up the budget for the Nursing Home, which represents 40% of the county budget. The budget deliberations were scheduled to resume Wednesday evening.
On a motion introduced by state Rep. Tim Lang the lawmakers added $582,316 to fund bonuses for county employees through the end of the year.
County commissioners had asked for $1,164,632 for Premium Pay in their recommended budget. But the Executive Committee cut that amount in half.
Lang said paying the bonus for the entire year would help to maintain employee morale while giving county administrators ample time to review the recommendation of a comprehensive wage study which is due out in May.
The funds to cover the cost of the bonuses would come from COVID relief funds, under Lang’s proposal.
State Rep. Barbara Comtois said she supported paying bonuses for the entire year for workers in the County Nursing Home. But she said pay for other county employees was adequate.
State Rep. Ray Howard, who chairs the Executive Committee, objected to using American Rescue Plan funds to increase pay because private businesses are unable to use COVID relief funds to give their employees raises.
The increase for premium pay was approved on a voice vote.
On another motion from Lang, the delegation authorized an additional $22,500 for pay for part-time sheriff’s deputies who provide security at the Superior and Circuit courts. But his move to appropriate enough money for the Sheriff’s Department to obtain two new cruisers instead of just one was defeated.
The Executive Committee has proposed a $31.1 million budget to operate the county for this year. That amount is $2.2 million less than the amount requested by the county commissioners.
“We need to pass a frugal budget,” Howard said.
While the delegation did not get into the details of the Nursing Home budget Tuesday the issue was clearly on everyone’s mind.
County Commission Chair Peter Spanos said the home “is in peril.”
Because of the impact of COVID and staffing problems due to lower pay compared to what is offered at other elder-care facilities in the area, the home has been forced to operate below capacity — it is currently 62% occupied.
“Without being sufficiently staffed the nursing home can’t remain open,” Spanos said.
Commissioner Glen Waring said the answer is to fill staff vacancies so the facility can return to its maximum capacity of 94 residents.
“When the nursing home runs close to full occupancy then it operates close to break even,” he said.
Sylvia acknowledged the nursing home is a “huge problem.”
The challenge is to allocate enough money so the home can pay competitive wages. However, he said because of COVID and other factors “everything is in flux.”
He said uncertainty over the impact of the vaccine mandate for health-care workers and the extent of the pandemic in the coming months make it difficult to know what the best approach is.
He said that the delegation might have to meet later in the year to consider requests for additional funding for the nursing home.
The Executive Committee has recommended $12.1 million to run the nursing home this year, about $1.4 million less than requested by the county commissioners. The biggest reduction was a cut of more than $1.2 million in wages and benefits for nursing staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.