LACONIA — Two weeks after making remarks that created a firestorm that triggered both calls for his resignation and support for his years of service to the city, City Councilor Bob Hamel apologized for his comments and said he plans to remain on the council.
"I would like to apologize for the comments I made at the July 9 meeting," Hamel told a standing-room-only crowd packed into the City Council Chambers in City Hall Monday evening.
That crowd included dozens of firefighters, who were the subject of Hamel's remarks two weeks ago. "I want to apologize for the comments I made about Massachusetts attitude, which was inappropriate. I also want to apologize for what I said about Red Dunn and his family."
"I also want to say that at no time did I allude to Firefighter (Mark) Miller and I did not disparage him.
"I will continue to serve to serve the city we all know and love," Hamel said.
The furor was provoked by part of a heated exchange the Ward 5 councilor had with firefighters union president Jason Griffin during the July 9 council meeting. At that time, Hamel upbraided the union for what he said was a high-handed attitude and said, “I know you guys think you can walk on water, but there was a man in this town, a long time ago, who said he could walk on water and he tried it up on Weirs dock and he didn’t.”
Firefighters said they thought Hamel was referring to Fire Lt. Mark Miller, who died March 11, 2004, in a dive training accident at The Weirs. Hamel later walked up to firefighters in the council chambers and said he was referring to Calvin “Red” Dunn, a colorful local man who once said he could walk on water and tried, but without success, also at The Weirs.
Since then Hamel has been the target of blistering criticism from firefighters and their supporters, as well as from Dunn’s family. Some of those critics called on Hamel to apologize for his remarks, and some demanded his resignation.
But supporters pointed to Hamel’s service on the council and as a volunteer for many community initiatives.
Hamel's detractors and supporters were out in force last night.
Calvin Dunn III – Red Dunn's grandson – said Hamel “had done more damage in his one minute 58 second remark than anyone I know,” while former Mayor Karl Reitz defended Hamel, saying, “The words he spoke were accidental. He doesn’t have a mean bone in his body.”
Reitz was one of three former mayors who signed a letter last week supporting Hamel, who also has the support of Mayor Ed Engler, who said while the councilor is accountable for what he said, his critics have been unjustified in arguing that he had dishonored Miller’s memory.
