LACONIA — Sewer bills are going up over the next three years, but the City Council on Monday night recommended a way to take a bit of the sting out of the increase.
A bond measure will be used as a tool to spread some of the boost out over many years.
An initial yearly hike of 9.5 percent, or about $40 per customer, goes into effect with the quarterly bill residents will receive in February.
Krista Larsen, assistant Public Works director, told councilors that like-sized increases would also be needed in 2020 and 2021.
As an alternative, Councilor Henry Lipman suggested that the city seek a bond measure. This would allow the city to essentially finance some of the increase.
In this way, the increases in 2020 and 2021 could be limited to about 4 percent or less each year.
A $1.5 million bond measure would be sought, possibly for a term of 20 years. Ratepayers would be responsible for bond costs.
Over the life of the bond, many residents who benefit from long-term capital improvements in the system share the costs, as opposed to present-day ratepayers footing the entire increase.
“We’ve made good capital decisions that allow us to work within the tax cap,” Lipman said.
“We want to make sure we are spreading the value of the investment over the people who are going to benefit.”
There hasn’t been a sewer rate increase since 2015.
Customers’ sewer bills are set based on their water usage. The sewage itself is not metered.
The problem with this measurement system is that people are using less and less water with the advent of water-saving devices on toilets, showerheads, sink spigots and washing machines. Public Works officials will study a new method of billing to ensure fixed costs of the sewer system are covered without regard to usage.
Larsen and department director Wes Anderson said sewer rate increases are needed to keep pace with maintenance and improve the existing sewer system, some parts of which date to the late-1800s.
When major road work is done, such as the Court Street project, it makes sense to upgrade the sewer system at that time. That way, the new road won’t have to be torn up if aging sewer lines fail beneath the street.
Such sewer improvements are costly and contribute to the need for rate increases, officials said.
Other parts of the system are slowly upgraded over time. Pipes are relined. Equipment at the city’s 18 pump stations such as grinders, motors and electronics require occasional repair and replacement. Reserve funds for such work have been dropping and need to be replenished.
About two-thirds of Laconia is on the sewer system, which covers 10,000 of the city’s 16,000 residents. There are 67 miles of gravity sewer lines, six miles of sewer mains and 10 miles of interceptor sewers.
A rate study will be done in 2022 to see if further increases are needed.
Meanwhile, Public Works officials will return to the City Council in January to discuss expanding the sewer system.
One area being considered for expansion is the Woodvale Avenue area off Endicott Street East. It would cost $1.4 million to bring sewer to 51 lots in that area.
Such an expansion would require support from two-thirds of the property owners who would get the new service. The City Council would have to decide how much cost these owners should bear and how much should be spread out among existing ratepayers across the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.