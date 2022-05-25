LACONIA — There will be a public hearing on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year at the City Council meeting on June 13.
Stressors on the proposed budget include changes to health insurance plans for city employees, inflation and labor market pressures on wages for city employees and new positions within the police, fire and parks and recreation departments.
A briefing on the budget, as presented by City Manager Scott Myers to the city council can be found by visiting laconianh.gov/DocumentCenter/View/8101/Power-Point-Presentation-Budget-2023-pdf?bidId=.
The full proposed budget can be found by visiting laconianh.gov/DocumentCenter/View/8092/Approved-Budget-2022-2023.
There will also be a hearing on proposed increases to solid waste disposal fees at the June 13 meeting.
Under the proposal, the license fee for all vehicles weighing over 2,000 pounds is proposed to increase from $200 to $250.
Additionally, loads from Laconia weighing over 100 pounds would be charged $105 per ton, up eleven dollars from the current rate. Gilford residents with these heavy loads would be charged $110 per ton.
Electronic waste fees would also increase: fees for electronics such as radios, computers, monitors, small stereos, DVD and VCR players and laptops would increase five dollars from their current rate. Fees for larger electronics such as large TVs and stereos would increase ten dollars from their current rate.
The proposal also adds new fees for appliances, tires and propane tanks.
The price for dump passes would remain at its current rate. Read the full plan by visiting laconianh.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/20829?fileID=43518.
At the May 23 city council meeting when these fee changes were announced, City Manager Scott Myers noted that the increases were the first to dump fees in “some time” and that they are intended to meet rising costs of waste disposal from scarcer landfill space, rising diesel prices and rising tipping fees, also known as gate fees, at landfills.
“We’re just keeping up with our current costs so we’re not losing money by taking in things like propane tanks,” Myers said.
