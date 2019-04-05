Parking spaces
A total of 32 additional parking spaces will be created downtown if the City Council approves a plan on Monday night to set up angled parking on Beacon Street East and West, where drivers now parallel park their cars.
Under the plan, two sets of curb “bump outs,” or extension of sidewalks into the street, are also envisioned to reduce crossing distances for pedestrians. The bump outs cost $33,000 a set.
Burning permits
Open burning permits are now required in Laconia for the 2019 season.
Permits can be obtained at no charge at either the Laconia Central Fire Station, 848 North Main Street, or the Weirs Beach Fire Station, 11 Lucerne Avenue.
Facebook comment
“Glad to see first responders trying so hard to help our community. Yes we have all known for sometime about the drug use around here. Don't think it matters when it came to be that first responders are getting involved but the fact is we are all sick of losing friends and family to this.” — Dawn Rideout on Police Officer Eric Adams work in the community to promote drug recovery and prevention.
They said it
“For a state that prides itself on its low taxes, one of the highest things taxed is the tourism industry, 9 percent. To continue to tax one industry at this level is, I think, unwise at best.” — Hotelier Rusty McLear, owner of Mill Falls at the Lake in Meredith, on a bill that passed the New Hampshire House of Representatives that would give municipalities the option to raise revenue through a fee of up to $2 placed on the rental of hotel rooms.
“New Hampshire is on an unsustainable path of putting increased pressure on property tax payers in various cities and towns. This local option would provide a reliable, stable stream for those municipalities under the greatest pressure to provide regional services free from the political forces of state appropriation processes.” — Rep. Tom Laughman, D-Hampton, speaking in favor of the same bill.
