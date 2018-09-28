LACONIA — Parking restrictions will be put in place near Elm Street and Pleasant Street schools to prevent traffic obstructions when it’s time to pick up youngsters, the City Council decided Monday night.
Public Works Department officials began looking into traffic patterns near the schools after former Mayor Tom Tardif had suggested removing the sub-lawn area in front of Elm Street School so cars could be pulled into that area to wait for children.
Department Director Wes Anderson said that won’t work, as this area is not wide enough to accommodate cars.
He suggested and the City Council approved a set of parking restrictions.
For Elm Street School, the council designated an area of Elm Street for no parking on Monday through Friday, from 1 to 4 p.m.
For Pleasant Street School, the council designated areas of Folsom Street and Pleasant Street for no parking on Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Side streets near the school will accommodate lines of cars at pickup times.
