LACONIA — Weirs Beach will be hosting a weekend-long event aimed at motorcyclists in mid-September, which organizers hope will help give a boost to Weirs businesses during what is typically a lull between the summer and foliage seasons.
Charlie St. Clair, executive director of the Laconia Motorcycle Rally & Race Week Association, and Anthony Santagate, proprietor of the Tower Hill Tavern in Weirs Beach, received permission Monday from the Laconia City Council for a special traffic pattern for part of the Weirs Beach commercial district, and also permission for people to drink alcohol on the street.
The event — called Biketember Fest — is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, Sept. 16. Lakeside Avenue will be blocked off between Foster Avenue and Tower Street, with a special stage set up for live entertainment.
“It will be like a giant block party,” St. Clair said.
St. Clair said he expected the event will largely draw motorcyclists and others who live in the Lakes Region. He acknowledged that because everything will be taking place outdoors, attendance will depend on the whether.
He said that activities will take place on Friday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
St. Clair also informed the council that wristbands will issued to those attending to show that they are all age 21 or older. He said the city police and fire chiefs have already given their approval of the event.
