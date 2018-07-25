LACONIA — It took City Councilor Bob Hamel only about a minute to apologize for his comments accusing the Laconia Fire Department leadership of having a “Massachusetts attitude” and swaggering like they “can walk on water.” But the comments from the audience which followed at Monday’s City Council meeting lasted an hour and a half.
The extraordinary scene in the packed council chamber showed that Hamel’s comments – and the reaction they triggered – struck a nerve throughout the city and beyond. Also apparent was the councilors’ desire to put the controversy behind them.
There was tense discussion over the Fire Department budget at the July 9 council meeting when Hamel told firefighters union President Jason Griffin, “Now I know you think you guys can walk on water, but there was a man in this town a long time ago, he said he could walk on water, he tried it … and he didn’t.”
Griffin said he believed Hamel was referring to Fire Lt. Mark Miller, who died in a dive training accident in 2004. But Hamel said later in that meeting and afterward that he was referring to Calvin “Red” Dunn, a one-time local paving contractor and colorful character who died 20 years ago.
A video clip of Hamel’s retort, absent his clarification that he was not referring to Miller, attracted widespread attention when it was posted on social media, including the local Fire Department union’s Facebook page.
An estimated 200 people showed up for Monday’s meeting, most of them firefighters — from Laconia and other communities in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts — along with representatives of the International Association of Fire Fighters labor union.
Reading from a prepared statement, Hamel apologized for his “Massachusetts attitude” remark and for what he said about Dunn. He also said that his comment was not an allusion to Miller and that he never disparaged him.
Miller’s widow, Gayle, said Hamel’s comments were an embarrassment, and she asked the councilor, “How are you going to represent the city in a fair and unbiased way?”
Dunn’s son, Calvin, said he accepted Hamel’s public apology but regretted it took him two weeks to offer it.
“Better late than never,” he said. He acknowledged Hamel’s contributions to the community, adding: “Bob has done a lot of good, but can he continue to do that?”
Griffin, who was present at the meeting but did not speak, said Tuesday, "I hope the council is true to its word, and I hope that the relationship can be mended and we can move on."
State Rep. Mark MacKenzie of Manchester, a former Manchester firefighter, said while Hamel offered an apology, no one had offered a solution to the acrimony that has developed between the council and the Fire Department.
“Figure how you are going to deal with this situation and heal the wounds,” he said
There were those who showed up to support Hamel as well.
Brenda Baer, a longtime Ward 4 councilor until last year, said that, over the years, Hamel has been a friend of the Fire Department. She noted that Hamel voted in favor of keeping four firefighter positions which some on the council, included Baer herself, wanted to cut.
Resident Dorothy Duffy said the whole furor over Hamel’s comments was an example of a social media frenzy run amok, and singled out city firefighters for fanning the flames of controversy.
“You act like a bunch of bullies,” she said. “I wish you had known what you were doing when you attacked this fine man.”
Some city councilors said that, while Hamel’s words had caused harm, the firefighters’ union was also partly to blame for the fallout, especially since Hamel had made clear that his remark was not about Miller.
“Councilor Hamel needs to be more careful, and (firefighter union) President Griffin has to be more accurate in his words,” said Ward 1 Councilor Bruce Cheney.
Mayor Ed Engler also admonished the union for persistently implying that what Hamel said was a slur on Miller’s character and memory.
“Councilor Hamel is a good man first and foremost. The narrative for the video (on the union’s Facebook page) is false. We need to get this Mark Miller thing behind us.”
Councilors Henry Lipman and Andrew Hosmer, meanwhile, said the controversy was tearing the community apart and it was time to stop the verbal assaults.
“The longer it continues, the more it hurts,” Hosmer said. "I take [Hamel] at his word. But the attacks on the fire chief and his people cannot be condoned.”
“I think we have heard you, and Councilor Hamel has heard you,” said Lipman. “I hope we can forgive here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.