LACONIA — City councilors sharply criticized Fire Chief Ken Erickson and his firefighters Monday for standing in the way of a proposal to bring a well-regarded ambulance service to the city.
In an effort to reduce fire department overtime costs, the council moved forward with plans to cut Erickson's budget and reduce the number of firefighters required to be on duty.
In tense exchanges, Erickson said department morale collapsed when firefighters found out the city was considering privatizing the ambulance service they run.
“It was perceived here that these guys were going to lose their jobs,” Erickson said. “I’m sorry, but that was what the perception was.
“They love doing what they do. They care about what they do. They take tremendous pride in providing phenomenal emergency medical service and being great firefighters. And they see you wanting to take that away from them.”
Mayor Ed Engler said that for over a decade city leaders have tried to find ways to reduce fire department overtime.
“What is concerning is that the bottom line seems to be protecting overtime at all other costs,” he said. “Twice in the last three years, I have floated proposals to add personnel to the fire department because I thought we could easily take that money out of the overtime budget and make it come out a plus on the bottom line. And neither time did that gain any traction whatever.”
A 2017 earnings report shows that 11 firefighters each earned more than $20,000 in overtime for the year. Another seven earned at least $15,000 in overtime. With overtime, two lieutenants and two captains are earning more than $90,000 a year in W2 wages.
Brewster Ambulance Service of Weymouth, Massachusetts, on June 11 withdrew its proposal to offer emergency medical services in Laconia after the firefighting community came out strongly against the idea even before it was released publicly.
The proposal has now been dead for two weeks, but councilors spent two hours Monday night criticizing Erickson and his department and deciding how much his budget should be cut.
They reached consensus on lopping $150,000 from the proposed budget without laying off any employees. A portion of the savings is to go to hiring a new school resource police officer at the middle school. An earlier proposal called for cutting $300,000.
The fire department incurs more than $500,000 in yearly overtime costs.
The $150,000 in savings is to be gained from reducing overtime, which is to be accomplished by requiring that only eight firefighters need be on duty at any given time. Under current policy, an extra firefighter is often brought in when someone is absent and platoon strength falls below nine.
Councilor Bob Hamel said that, by considering the Brewster proposal, the city was not showing any disrespect to the fire department or threatening any firefighter jobs.
“I think over the years, we’ve asked that the overtime doesn’t become an institutional factor in the department instead of a need-based line item,” he said.
He lamented that a campaign was initiated by a group called SaveOurAmbulance.org that used scare tactics to persuade people to write or call the city to demand the fire department keep responsibility over ambulances.
“There were innuendos that a private ambulance service wouldn’t show up to pick grandma off the floor for hours and hours or days and she better have a fanny pack with water and a cracker in it,” Hamel said.
The campaign against privatizing the ambulance service heated up while City Manager Scott Myers kept the proposal from Brewster and two other companies private for six weeks while a committee studied the matter.
Former City Councilor Brenda Baer said the proposals should have been shared with the public and city officials earlier, and that doing so could have warded off false rumors.
“It is the people’s city,” she said in an interview. “We elect these people to represent us and many of them didn’t know what was going on until the last minute.”
During the council meeting, Hamel held up a letter from the SaveOurAmbulance.org group saying the council’s goal “is to slash firefighter jobs, while putting everybody’s lives at risk for the possibility of a few pennies in potential savings.”
Hamel and other councilors said the city’s request for proposals to privatize the ambulance service was an effort to protect city taxpayers after Lakes Region General Hospital withdrew financial support for the program.
LRGH backed out because those who used the ambulance service were not paying enough to cover its costs.
Erickson said now that the city has taken over the service, it should be able to cover its costs if it can recover $1 million a year from users. Councilor David Bownes said there’s a good chance the city will also discover that revenue from the service won’t cover its costs.
Hamel touched off a disagreement with Erickson when the councilor said most firefighters don’t “have skin in the game” because they live elsewhere.
“I’ve got 39 firemen, 34 live out of town,” Hamel said, holding up a document he got from the city.
“No, that’s completely wrong, councilor,” Erickson said.
“I’m sorry, that’s absolutely right,” Hamel said.
“You want me to go get my roll call?” Erickson countered. “Do you want me to start naming them?”
Myers on Tuesday confirmed that a personnel report showed 39 firefighters, with five living in Laconia.
He said there is no requirement that city workers live in Laconia, although the city could seek to require that if it chose to do so.
