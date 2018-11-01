MEREDITH — Ippolito’s Furniture has been a long-time supporter of the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction. This year, though, instead of donating a single piece of furniture to be auctioned off, the family-run business is giving away a $5,000 shopping spree to a Pub Mania team to raffle off.
Only 500 tickets will be sold, at $20 each or three for $50, and the winner will be able to select from anything in the Ippolito’s showroom, including couches and recliners, dining room sets and bedroom furniture. The family will cover the cost of whatever furniture the winner selects, so every penny from the ticket sales will go to the Children’s Auction via the Pub Mania team.
The raffle is organized by the Coldwell Banker Pub Mania team, which is competing in the annual Patrick’s Pub 24-hour barstool challenge, one aspect of which is to raise money for the Children’s Auction.
Sue Ippolito, and her son, Chris, are members of the team. Chip Ippolito, Sue’s husband and Chris’ father, said it was Chris’ idea to change from donating a single piece to a shopping spree. It will mean more money out of the family’s pocket, but will likely generate more – close to $10,000 – which the Children’s Auction will then deliver to local organizations that benefit children.
“The problem in the past, we were giving pretty expensive prizes, and they weren’t getting the value that they should have,” said Chip. By offering a specific item, they were significantly narrowing the field of people who would be interested in making a bid, he said. He might offer a black leather couch, but not everyone needs a new couch. Those who do might already have their budget focused on buying Christmas gifts, and those people who could afford to make a bid might prefer a different color, or style, than the one he donates.
“We’re going with choice this year,” he said. “For $20, you can get $5,000 worth of furniture and you can pick out what you want.”
He said it will cost the family business more to do it this way, but it will also mean a better return.
“We’re trying to give back to the community as much as possible. It’s costing us more, but we feel that we’re getting a lot more dollars for the community,” Chip said.
Tickets are currently available at Ippolito’s in Meredith, and in Laconia at the Coldwell Banker Real Estate office, the Laconia Daily Sun, or at Che Bella Beauty Salon. The winning ticket will be drawn on Dec. 8.
