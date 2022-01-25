By Thomas P. Caldwell
LACONIA — Joan Cormier, an advisory director and former executive director of the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, received the Debra Bieniarz Memorial Award for outstanding service to Lakes Region children and youth during a ceremony before the Laconia City Council on January 24.
In recognizing Cormier, the City Council noted that she “never seeks recognition for herself, calling any successes ‘a group effort’” and that she “went out of her way to ensure the best possible outcome for each student who walked through the door requesting assistance to continue their education.”
Mayor Andrew Hosmer, in announcing the award, said, “She greeted each and every one of the over 500 scholarship donors by name, remembering the circumstances that caused the scholarship to be put into place initially, often due to the passing of a well-loved family member. She never failed to remember the donor’s loved one fondly. She personally attended awards night at the local high schools so that each donor and student were properly recognized.”
“I’m flabbergasted and lightheaded,” Cormier said as Hosmer presented the award to her.
“Thank you, everybody,” she continued. “This is wonderful. I just want you to know that the one thing you have to learn is to live long enough and you have to love what you’re doing. It worked out very well for me, and thank you very much.”
The Bieniarz Award was created 34 years ago in memory of Debra Bieniarz, who served the city and worked for its young residents “with uncommon devotion, dedication, and distinction during her nine years with the police department before her death in 1987.”
The selection for the annual award is made by one city councilor, one member of the police department, and one member of the school board. The award “honors a member of the community who has en-livened and enriched the lives of young people.”
The Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation handles memorial funds set up by families when a loved one dies, with each memorial sharing a story of that person. It also handles scholarship funds from civic groups, individuals, and area businesses interested in investing in local young people.
Cormier served as a volunteer secretary for the organization from 1968 to 1985, at which time she be-came the volunteer executive director. She assumed a full-time role as executive director in 1999, retiring in 2018. She still serves in a part-time advisory role.
