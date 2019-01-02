LACONIA — After his principal pledged to attend a hundred 5 a.m. Crossfit workouts in honor of the school’s initiative to promote physical activity, Jim Carmody felt moved to find his own way to inspire students at Laconia Middle School.
He decided that, for 100 days of this school year, he would leave his truck at home in Belmont and commute to work on his bicycle.
“This is new. We have this theme called ‘Get Moving,’ I thought it would be great if teachers took on challenges,” said Carmody, who teaches special education for the school’s seventh grade.
He originally thought about cycling for 50 days out of the 180-day school year, but that didn’t seem hard enough.
“I thought, if I did 100, I could ride on days that were cold, or days that were wet, on days that had snow. That seemed like more of a challenge,” Carmody said.
Sounds like a good idea in September. In December, could he keep it up? As of the holiday break, Carmody had logged 40 days, including two in December. He plans to keep the wheels rolling throughout the winter, at least on the fair days, so he will be able to say that he biked to work during every month of the school year.
Bicycling isn’t anything new to Carmody. He started cycling seriously about 15 years ago, and stepped up his interest again about seven years ago. It’s not unusual for him to log between 1,500 and 2,000 miles per year, often going for group rides.
“This is a cycling community. I don’t know if people know that,” he said. “At any given time, you can go for a ride with four [others] or 20.”
Riding in a group makes it a social activity, and it also makes it a little safer.
How does he guard his safety while commuting solo?
“It’s all about gear,” he said.
Carmody has a helmet, a strong headlight and a taillight, and reflective patches on his clothing. His bike, a custom-made Guipago, is fitted with winter tires.
“Anyone can commute. What makes you safe or unsafe,” he said, is the gear, “and the same goes for comfort.”
He wears a jacket made for bicycle commuting, waterproof pants and cycling shoes, gloves and long underwear.
The Wellness Complex, which is next door to the middle school and is partnering with the Get Moving initiative, is offering Carmody a place to change and shower before work.
It takes him 36-38 minutes to ride in, and 41 minutes to ride home. That’s time well-spent, he said, because he has more energy and mental clarity.
He started cycling to provide an example for his students. He has learned that he is a better teacher for it.
“There’s a tremendous amount of science out there about activity and readiness to learn,” he said. Not only is he saving money on gas, he also can skip buying an extra coffee on days that he bikes. “I don’t need coffee at that point. I’m ready to learn. I’m ready to teach,” he said. “I feel that, when I ride in, my day is better. When I don’t ride in, there’s something missing.”
So far, he has clocked 601 miles, 45 hours and 27 minutes, and 30,940 feet in elevation change.
He thinks he will continue commuting by bicycle, even after this year’s initiative has expires. “I don’t know that I’ll do 100 days next year, but I’ll ride in.”
