SANBORNTON- The Sanbornton Historic District Commission will hold a public meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 10, where Mae Williams, architectural historian/preservation consultant, will provide a summary on the completion of her report, “Update to Sanbornton Square Historic District Survey.”
This project was financed in part with federal money from the National Park Service, Department of the Interior, through the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources. The grant for this work was awarded in 2019 and the final report was recently completed. The purpose of the survey is to provide up-to-date information on each of the 94 parcels within the current historic district and to formalize district boundaries.
Since the Town of Sanbornton was established in 1770, the village of Sanbornton Square has served as the heart of the town. The Sanbornton Historic District Historical District was established by vote of the town in 1964 and was listed on the Register of Historic Places in 1980. Sanbornton became a Certified Local Government in 1987. This latest project will enhance the resources available to the Historical District in designating significant contributing and non-contributing historical properties in the district. In addition, a major component of the work will be used to provide home and property owners with outreach and education. Especially for newer residents of the district, this presentation should improve their appreciation of their property’s role in Sanbornton’s history. Following her presentation, Williams will take questions.
Completion of the survey project coincides with the 250th anniversary of the Town of Sanbornton. A copy of the completed report will be available for viewing at the Town Office, the Sanbornton Public Library and kept as a reference source for the Historic District Commission. A link to the report will be available through the Historical District page on the Town’s website: sanborntonnh.org
To join the Zoom meeting on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m., sign onto Zoom and enter the meeting using the ID 880 9819 5211.
