LACONIA — A board tasked with redeveloping the 245-acre former State School property has selected a consultant to refine proposals that so far have veered toward residential development.
NBBJ, a planning, design and consulting company with offices around the world, was selected by the Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission to draw up a master plan for the property, commission Chairman George Bald said Monday.
Camoin Associates of Saratoga Springs, New York, wrote a draft strategic plan showing good demand for homes and apartments. It identified three potential redevelopment scenarios, with residential development having the highest market potential and the best feasibility.
NBBJ, which has a Boston office, is to produce site layout recommendations for three redevelopment concepts, including roadways, walkways, site features and buildings. The consultant is also to examine the potential for providing access to nearby Ahern State Park. The land is on Meredith Center Road and North Main Street.
NBBJ originated in Seattle in 1943.
“Among our recent plans for campuses, districts and downtowns are the Richardson Olmstead Complex Master Plan, NewBridge on the Charles Master Plan, Kent Downtown Master Plan, the Boston Seaport District Master Plan, and numerous planning studies for towns throughout New England,” the company said in its application to the state panel.
The board has a $150,000 budget for master planning.
Bald, chairman of the state panel, said he hopes to have specific concepts for the property in hand by the end of the year for presentation to the state Legislature.
“There is a sense of urgency on our part,” said Bald, former commissioner of the state Department of Resources and Economic Development. “Still, we recognize it's going to take some time. It’s a big project, with a lot of work to be done.”
He said that although research has shown a big demand for housing, he emphasized that no final decision has been made on the future of the property, which once was home to a school for the developmentally disabled. Also still to be developed is a plan, which will rely in part on government money, to clean up the site in advance of construction.
In addition to residential development, another concept presented by Camoin Associates included a hotel, conference space, a restaurant and a spa. A third option included a large sports complex for amateur events.
Russ Thibeault, of Applied Economic Research, did a peer review of strategic plans and said he agrees with Camoin Associates that there is a big demand for single-family homes, particularly at prices of $250,000 and lower.
It’s possible the site could have longer-term potential for commercial development after homes are built.
“Typically in economic development, you encourage job growth with the idea that if jobs are there, people will come,” Thibeault said. “It’s a little bit standing on its head now.
“If you don’t have a labor force, the jobs won’t develop, and labor force growth is hampered by a lack of housing.”
Carmen Lorentz, executive director of Lakes Region Community Developers (formerly known as the Community Land Trust), said many builders prefer to construct higher-end homes that promise a better potential for recovering land and infrastructure costs.
Her organization develops affordable, subsidized housing available to people who meet income requirements, but she said it could also develop market-rate housing “if the community articulated that is what they wanted.”
“We’d be happy to partner with the city and the state to build on that land.”
Construction of “starter homes” on the former State School property would provide a product in short supply, but likely wouldn’t drive down prices of higher-end homes, she said.
Moderately priced homes could slightly ease rental demand, which is especially high because many renters can’t now find affordable houses.
Another meeting of the Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission is likely later this month, but Bald said a date has not yet been set.
